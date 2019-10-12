8074 EDINBURGH DR

Amenities

End Unit Townhome with the feel of the Single Family! Side entrance, 2 reserved parking spaces, and ample street parking right off your front steps. This home has been renovated from top to bottom. UpdaKITCHEN 2018, ALL BATHROOMS updated 2019. FRESH PAINT throughout. This 3 BR, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, with walk out basement has ample room for a growing family. Great commuter location offering quick and easy access to major commuting options, including the Franconia-Springfield Metro station, Saratoga Park and Ride commuter lot, Fairfax Connector bus routes, Fairfax County Parkway, and Interstates 95, 395, and 495.