All apartments in Newington
Find more places like 8074 EDINBURGH DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newington, VA
/
8074 EDINBURGH DR
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:11 AM

8074 EDINBURGH DR

8074 Edinburgh Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8074 Edinburgh Drive, Newington, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
End Unit Townhome with the feel of the Single Family! Side entrance, 2 reserved parking spaces, and ample street parking right off your front steps. This home has been renovated from top to bottom. UpdaKITCHEN 2018, ALL BATHROOMS updated 2019. FRESH PAINT throughout. This 3 BR, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, with walk out basement has ample room for a growing family. Great commuter location offering quick and easy access to major commuting options, including the Franconia-Springfield Metro station, Saratoga Park and Ride commuter lot, Fairfax Connector bus routes, Fairfax County Parkway, and Interstates 95, 395, and 495.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8074 EDINBURGH DR have any available units?
8074 EDINBURGH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 8074 EDINBURGH DR have?
Some of 8074 EDINBURGH DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8074 EDINBURGH DR currently offering any rent specials?
8074 EDINBURGH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8074 EDINBURGH DR pet-friendly?
No, 8074 EDINBURGH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington.
Does 8074 EDINBURGH DR offer parking?
Yes, 8074 EDINBURGH DR offers parking.
Does 8074 EDINBURGH DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8074 EDINBURGH DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8074 EDINBURGH DR have a pool?
No, 8074 EDINBURGH DR does not have a pool.
Does 8074 EDINBURGH DR have accessible units?
No, 8074 EDINBURGH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8074 EDINBURGH DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8074 EDINBURGH DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8074 EDINBURGH DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8074 EDINBURGH DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newington 2 BedroomsNewington Apartments with Balcony
Newington Apartments with PoolNewington Furnished Apartments
Newington Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VA
Cheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America