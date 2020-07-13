440 Apartments for rent in Newington Forest, VA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8430 LAZY CREEK COURT
8430 Lazy Creek Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
930 sqft
End unit townhouse with large yard. Beautiful newer flooring throughout. Great location in Fairfax County with easy access to Ft. Belvoir, D.C., Old Town Alexandria. Quiet neighborhood. 2 assigned parking spaces. Basement with washer & dryer.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8441 LAZY CREEK COURT
8441 Lazy Creek Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
930 sqft
***Gorgeous end unit rental townhome with oversized backyard in sought after neighborhood with lots of community amenities***2 assigned parking spaces, freshly painted neutral colors, 3 levels with a walk-out basement.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8381 JOVIN CIRCLE
8381 Jovin Circle, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2120 sqft
Stunning first time rental in desired and convenient Southrun community. Super light, bright and clean. TONS of windows. TALL ceilings! GORGEOUS wood floors on main and upper 1st level. LOADS of storage.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8749 POHICK RD
8749 Pohick Road, Newington Forest, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,750
Welcome home to this absolutely stunning new construction. This home has all the bells and whistles. Main level features an extra large dining area for large gatherings.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7694 MIDDLE VALLEY COURT
7694 Middle Valley Drive, Newington Forest, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2128 sqft
Lovely updated colonial on cul-de-sac. in WEST SPRINGFIELD HS PYRAMID, 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plantation shutters, laminate wood floors, Trex deck w/Sun Shade Awning, shed, fenced rear yard.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8477 SILVERDALE RD
8477 Silverdale Road, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Welcome to 8477 Silverdale Road, a fabulous brick-front, end-unit townhome nestled in the quiet and highly sought-after Forest at Southrun community.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8426 LAZY CREEK COURT
8426 Lazy Creek Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
930 sqft
TWO BEDROOMS ONE BATH UPSTAIRS, FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH AND ANOTHER BEDROOM. TWO PARKING SPOTS. GREAT LOCATION, GREATS SCHOOLS AND GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8284 CRESTMONT CIR
8284 Crestmont Circle, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Nice 2 BR 1.5 Bath Pepperwood in a great location. Walkout basement to a huge fenced yard backing to woods. Recently painted, newer carpet, too. Newer HVAC, some new windows. No smokers or pets - application fee is $55 per adult.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7928 PEBBLE BROOK COURT
7928 Pebble Brook Court, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1926 sqft
This updated and spacious end unit is conveniently located in sought after Woodstream. Home has been completely painted top to bottom! Move in ready! Easy access to many community amenities and Franconia Metro.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2139 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,666
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
38 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
46 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,786
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
996 sqft
Neighborhood community just minutes from Fort Belvoir, Newington, and downtown Washington, D.C. Pet-friendly 2-bedroom apartments welcome military service professionals. Modern granite counters, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9244 CARDINAL FOREST LANE
9244 Cardinal Forest Lane, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
990 sqft
Beautiful & Stunning 2 story condo w/ huge balcony. This immaculate home offers 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom w/ Huge Walk-In Closets, Updated eat-in GOURMET kitchen with Granite Countertop, Stainless Steel Appliances, Back Splash,.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8103 SMITHFIELD AVENUE
8103 Smithfield Avenue, West Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1735 sqft
An amazing detached rental home in West Springfield w/ garage. 3 bedrooms up and 1 bedroom down. Renovated throughout - kitchen w/ island, renovated bathrooms. Hardwood floors upstairs. Backyard oasis w/ goldfish pond.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9252 MCCARTY RD
9252 Mccarty Road, Laurel Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
This four bedroom, 3 full bath luxury townhouse features hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room, large gourmet kitchen/dining room combination with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8150 GILROY DR
8150 Gilroy Drive, Laurel Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Welcome to 8150 Gilroy Drive, a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D
7804 Harrowgate Circle, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Top floor! Light and bright! Well maintained 2 Bed/ 2 Baths. Beautiful kitchen with Silestone Countertop, Updated Appliances & maple cabinets. FR DR, LR with vaulted ceiling, window seat, bumped out windows filling the room with sunlight.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8817 CARPENTERS HALL DRIVE
8817 Carpenters Hall Drive, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
2602 sqft
WOW GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME** FRESHLY PAINTED** WIFI THERMOSTAT**3 BEDROOM 3.

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7795 BALLSTON DRIVE
7795 Ballston Drive, Newington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2861 sqft
Large fully furnished home for rent in an unbeatable central location in Fairfax County, Northern Virginia. Hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8111 SQUIRREL RUN ROAD
8111 Squirrel Run Road, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1769 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Upscale 3BR, 2.5BA townhome featuring main level hardwoods, separate DR, eat-in KT w/stainless appliances, MBR w/separate tub & shower, RR w/wood burning fireplace, deck, patio, fenced rear, garage and more.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7700-E LEXTON PL #64
7700 Lexton Pl, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Top floor! Light and bright 2 BR 2 BA condo in immaculate condition. Skylight and vaulted ceiling in living room. Freshly painted. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Washer and dryer inside unit. Spacious bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7710 LEXTON PL #88
7710 Lexton Place, West Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Apply online at https://www.longandfoster.
City Guide for Newington Forest, VA

Separated at birth: Though not designated as a city, town or even a village by the United States Census, Newington Forest is still a census-designated place with a population close to that of Newington, VA, which is the city that it was split off from.

A beautiful place marked largely by the Newington Forest neighborhood, Newington Forest provides a quiet area to live away from the hustle and bustle of nearby Washington, D.C. Even with that being the case, the nation's capital is still only about half an hour away, so it's still easily accessible for those who want to break away from the suburbs every so often. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Newington Forest, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newington Forest apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

