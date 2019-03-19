All apartments in Neabsco
Last updated March 19 2019

2825 Wakewater Way

2825 Wakewater Way · No Longer Available
Location

2825 Wakewater Way, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c94a45e00e ----
tSTOP THAT CAR! Welcome Home! Stunning LARGE end unit Townhouse in Port Potomac. New paint and carpet throughout! Open main level great for entertaining. Kitchen has SS Appliances and large island and table space, door to large back deck overlooking the fully fenced back yard. Family room has fireplace. Living/dining room combo with lots of sun light! BIG master bedroom with tray ceiling and huge walk-in closet! Attached master bath with soaking tube, separate shower and double vanity. Walkout level basement with Large rec room, door to backyard and 1/2 bath. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

1 Years

Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Wakewater Way have any available units?
2825 Wakewater Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 2825 Wakewater Way have?
Some of 2825 Wakewater Way's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Wakewater Way currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Wakewater Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Wakewater Way pet-friendly?
No, 2825 Wakewater Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 2825 Wakewater Way offer parking?
No, 2825 Wakewater Way does not offer parking.
Does 2825 Wakewater Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 Wakewater Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Wakewater Way have a pool?
No, 2825 Wakewater Way does not have a pool.
Does 2825 Wakewater Way have accessible units?
No, 2825 Wakewater Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Wakewater Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 Wakewater Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2825 Wakewater Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2825 Wakewater Way has units with air conditioning.
