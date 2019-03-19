2825 Wakewater Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

tSTOP THAT CAR! Welcome Home! Stunning LARGE end unit Townhouse in Port Potomac. New paint and carpet throughout! Open main level great for entertaining. Kitchen has SS Appliances and large island and table space, door to large back deck overlooking the fully fenced back yard. Family room has fireplace. Living/dining room combo with lots of sun light! BIG master bedroom with tray ceiling and huge walk-in closet! Attached master bath with soaking tube, separate shower and double vanity. Walkout level basement with Large rec room, door to backyard and 1/2 bath. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



