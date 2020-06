Amenities

hardwood floors parking ceiling fan fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Renter's insurance is required. No Pets, No Smoking. Must have excellent credits. To submit an application: Contact the listing agent. Application fee is $50 per adult. Beautiful brick-front 3-level with great hardwood floor living room and carpet for bedrooms. It's a well-maintained townhouse conveniently located within minutes from the upscale Stonebridge shopping center, and less than two miles from Potomac Mills with an easy access to I-95. SAFETY IS FIRST. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. PLEASE strictly follow the CDC's guidelines for social distancing, wearing face masks and gloves when showing the house. Take all the additional safety precautions as needed!