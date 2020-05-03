All apartments in Neabsco
2166 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE

2166 Port Potomac Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2166 Port Potomac Avenue, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NOTE: Basement is rented,basement not included. Renting 2 levels, main and upper level only. Stunning colonial house for recently updated Gourmet Kitchen with beautiful granite counter, newer stainless steel appliances, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Gorgeous floor layout with hardwood floor and ceramic tiles, Living room with fireplace, 2 car garage,beautiful front porch and rear stone patio. You will be impressed. Located in Port Potomac. Easy access to major roads, Quantico Marine Base, Fort Belvoir, Potomac Mills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2166 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE have any available units?
2166 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 2166 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE have?
Some of 2166 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2166 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2166 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2166 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2166 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 2166 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2166 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2166 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2166 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2166 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2166 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2166 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2166 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2166 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2166 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2166 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2166 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

