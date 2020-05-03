2166 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

NOTE: Basement is rented,basement not included. Renting 2 levels, main and upper level only. Stunning colonial house for recently updated Gourmet Kitchen with beautiful granite counter, newer stainless steel appliances, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Gorgeous floor layout with hardwood floor and ceramic tiles, Living room with fireplace, 2 car garage,beautiful front porch and rear stone patio. You will be impressed. Located in Port Potomac. Easy access to major roads, Quantico Marine Base, Fort Belvoir, Potomac Mills.