All apartments in Neabsco
Find more places like 15140 Kentshire Dr # 458.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Neabsco, VA
/
15140 Kentshire Dr # 458
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:35 AM

15140 Kentshire Dr # 458

15140 Kentshire Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Neabsco
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

15140 Kentshire Dr, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home to Potomac Club, A Gated Community! Lots of Amenities! New paint and carpet. Large END UNIT home with 1 car garage. Main level features lots of room for entertaining! MUST SEE! Close to I-95, Wegmans!, Shopping Centers and Restaurants.. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15140 Kentshire Dr # 458 have any available units?
15140 Kentshire Dr # 458 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 15140 Kentshire Dr # 458 have?
Some of 15140 Kentshire Dr # 458's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15140 Kentshire Dr # 458 currently offering any rent specials?
15140 Kentshire Dr # 458 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15140 Kentshire Dr # 458 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15140 Kentshire Dr # 458 is pet friendly.
Does 15140 Kentshire Dr # 458 offer parking?
Yes, 15140 Kentshire Dr # 458 offers parking.
Does 15140 Kentshire Dr # 458 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15140 Kentshire Dr # 458 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15140 Kentshire Dr # 458 have a pool?
No, 15140 Kentshire Dr # 458 does not have a pool.
Does 15140 Kentshire Dr # 458 have accessible units?
No, 15140 Kentshire Dr # 458 does not have accessible units.
Does 15140 Kentshire Dr # 458 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15140 Kentshire Dr # 458 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15140 Kentshire Dr # 458 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15140 Kentshire Dr # 458 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Neabsco 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNeabsco 2 Bedroom Apartments
Neabsco Apartments with GymsNeabsco Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Neabsco Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MD
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VARavensworth, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rippon Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia