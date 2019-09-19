15140 Kentshire Dr # 458

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome Home to Potomac Club, A Gated Community! Lots of Amenities! New paint and carpet. Large END UNIT home with 1 car garage. Main level features lots of room for entertaining! MUST SEE! Close to I-95, Wegmans!, Shopping Centers and Restaurants.. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.