Apartment List
/
VA
/
mount vernon
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:47 AM

296 Apartments for rent in Mount Vernon, VA with garages

Mount Vernon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8598 WYNGATE MANOR CT
8598 Wyngate Anor Court, Mount Vernon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Located in the back of the neighborhood and surrounded by trees, this beautiful end townhome is filled with natural light! The spacious owner~s suite offers a large walk-in closet as well a bath with double sinks, separate soaking tub and shower.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
9216 VOLUNTEER DRIVE
9216 Volunteer Drive, Mount Vernon, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
3280 sqft
Beautiful Home! Quiet neighborhood. Close to historic Mt. Vernon, Old Town & D.C. 5 Bed 3.5 Bath (w/ 2 masters) and huge 3 car garage. Home has been kept in great condition. Master has jacuzzi tub. Large family room & rec room on main level.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8276 JAKE PLACE
8276 Jakes Place, Mount Vernon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1344 sqft
GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED Beautiful 3BR, 2 1/2 BA brick townhome, end unit, w/garage in lovely Mt. Vernon. Meticulous condition & freshly painted. All 3 levels above ground. Great light, open floor plan.

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE
3713 Washington Woods Drive, Mount Vernon, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,450
3416 sqft
Amazing 3 level colonial in the Mt. Vernon area with 3 car garage, huge back yard, and inlaw suite. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout the main level.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Vernon

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
4704 Perch Pl
4704 Perch Place, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
LOCATION - CLOSE TO FT BELVOIR. PERFECT LOCATION BACK UPS TO PARK AND IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD, HUGE DRIVEWAY WITH DOUBLE 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
8301 CROWN COURT ROAD
8301 Crown Court Road, Fort Hunt, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
2284 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3.5 bath colonial in sought after Riverside in the Fort Hunt area of Alexandria. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with granite counter and stainless steel appliances adjacent to laundry/mudroom and two car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Vernon
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
$
35 Units Available
Fort Belvoir
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,765
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1206 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
113 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!*In observance of the holiday, the office will be closed on 7/4/2020.*
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
28 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
23 Units Available
Huntington
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,649
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1147 sqft
If you're looking for apartments that are not more of the 'same old, same old' and offer unique amenities in each unit, look no further than The Parker!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
20 Units Available
Groveton
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,636
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
19 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,792
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,127
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
37 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,806
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1069 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
30 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
53 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,515
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
37 Units Available
Huntington
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,193
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
$
34 Units Available
Huntington
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1142 sqft
Have the best of both worlds when you live at The Courts at Hungtington Station. With a prime location in Alexandria, all that Washington DC has to offer is within your reach.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:23 AM
47 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
37 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
77 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,540
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:11 AM
$
31 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,870
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1019 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
35 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,720
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
36 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
56 Units Available
Huntington
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,491
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,466
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1127 sqft
Luxury apartments feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Amenities include rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Centrally located in the heart of Chevy Chase, near downtown shopping, fine dining and the Friendship Heights Metro Station.
City Guide for Mount Vernon, VA

"I had rather be at Mount Vernon with a friend or two about me, than to be attended at the seat of government by the officers of state and the representatives of every power in Europe." - George Washington, letter to David Stuart, Jun. 15, 1790

Mount Vernon is a small town in Virginia and the former home of President George Washington. The town is named for the Mount Vernon plantation, which rests on the banks of the Potomac River. With a population of just over 12,000, Mount Vernon has particularly high property values. However, the history of the city attracts thousands of visitors to it each year. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Mount Vernon, VA

Mount Vernon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Mount Vernon 2 BedroomsMount Vernon 3 BedroomsMount Vernon Apartments with Balconies
Mount Vernon Apartments with GaragesMount Vernon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMount Vernon Apartments with Parking
Mount Vernon Apartments with Washer-DryersMount Vernon Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VA
Chantilly, VAForest Glen, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDNeabsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America