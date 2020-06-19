All apartments in Moorefield Station
Home
/
Moorefield Station, VA
/
43840 Kingston Station Tr
Last updated May 29 2019 at 8:43 AM

43840 Kingston Station Tr

43840 Kingston Station Ter · No Longer Available
Location

43840 Kingston Station Ter, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Available immediately is this LIKE NEW 3 BR, 2 AND HALF BATH TOWNHOME WITH GARAGE. 9 foot ceilings on both levels. Hardwood floors, spa-like shower with dual heads, Ceiling Fans in the bedrooms, CAT6 prewired. Bright kitchen with breakfast bar. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinet. Plenty of storage. 2 walk-in closets in Master bedroom. Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Exhaust Fan, Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer. Gas Heat, and cooking. Central Air & Heat. Street parking in addition to garage. His and hers walk in closets in master. Full size washer/dryer.
.
This will be the last stop on the new upcoming metro!! Close to Dulles Greenway, lots of parks fitness trails in the area, close to Potomac River, Leesburg, Dulles Airport. Close to major shopping.
.
Pets considered on case by case basis.

From Rt. 28 take Rt. 625/Waxpool Road. Left on Loudoun County Parkway. Right on Centergate Dr., Left on Concord Station Terr. Right on Kingston Station Terrace, townhome is 1st one on right. Extra Street parking available.
Rental Features

Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Garage parking
Laundry room / hookups
Oven / range
Heat - gas
Pet Friendly

Lease Terms

$1,895.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43840 Kingston Station Tr have any available units?
43840 Kingston Station Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 43840 Kingston Station Tr have?
Some of 43840 Kingston Station Tr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43840 Kingston Station Tr currently offering any rent specials?
43840 Kingston Station Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43840 Kingston Station Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 43840 Kingston Station Tr is pet friendly.
Does 43840 Kingston Station Tr offer parking?
Yes, 43840 Kingston Station Tr offers parking.
Does 43840 Kingston Station Tr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43840 Kingston Station Tr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43840 Kingston Station Tr have a pool?
No, 43840 Kingston Station Tr does not have a pool.
Does 43840 Kingston Station Tr have accessible units?
No, 43840 Kingston Station Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 43840 Kingston Station Tr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43840 Kingston Station Tr has units with dishwashers.
Does 43840 Kingston Station Tr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 43840 Kingston Station Tr has units with air conditioning.
