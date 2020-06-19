43840 Kingston Station Tr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Available immediately is this LIKE NEW 3 BR, 2 AND HALF BATH TOWNHOME WITH GARAGE. 9 foot ceilings on both levels. Hardwood floors, spa-like shower with dual heads, Ceiling Fans in the bedrooms, CAT6 prewired. Bright kitchen with breakfast bar. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinet. Plenty of storage. 2 walk-in closets in Master bedroom. Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Exhaust Fan, Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer. Gas Heat, and cooking. Central Air & Heat. Street parking in addition to garage. His and hers walk in closets in master. Full size washer/dryer.

.

This will be the last stop on the new upcoming metro!! Close to Dulles Greenway, lots of parks fitness trails in the area, close to Potomac River, Leesburg, Dulles Airport. Close to major shopping.

.

Pets considered on case by case basis.



From Rt. 28 take Rt. 625/Waxpool Road. Left on Loudoun County Parkway. Right on Centergate Dr., Left on Concord Station Terr. Right on Kingston Station Terrace, townhome is 1st one on right. Extra Street parking available.

Rental Features



Cable ready

Microwave

Hardwood floors

High speed internet

Air conditioning

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Walk-in closets

Garage parking

Laundry room / hookups

Oven / range

Heat - gas

Pet Friendly



Lease Terms



$1,895.00 security deposit