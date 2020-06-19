43840 Kingston Station Tr

Amenities
Available immediately is this LIKE NEW 3 BR, 2 AND HALF BATH TOWNHOME WITH GARAGE. 9 foot ceilings on both levels. Hardwood floors, spa-like shower with dual heads, Ceiling Fans in the bedrooms, CAT6 prewired. Bright kitchen with breakfast bar. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinet. Plenty of storage. 2 walk-in closets in Master bedroom. Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Exhaust Fan, Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer. Gas Heat, and cooking. Central Air & Heat. Street parking in addition to garage. His and hers walk in closets in master. Full size washer/dryer.
This will be the last stop on the new upcoming metro!! Close to Dulles Greenway, lots of parks fitness trails in the area, close to Potomac River, Leesburg, Dulles Airport. Close to major shopping.
Pets considered on case by case basis.
From Rt. 28 take Rt. 625/Waxpool Road. Left on Loudoun County Parkway. Right on Centergate Dr., Left on Concord Station Terr. Right on Kingston Station Terrace, townhome is 1st one on right. Extra Street parking available.
Rental Features
Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Garage parking
Laundry room / hookups
Oven / range
Heat - gas
Pet Friendly
Lease Terms
$1,895.00 security deposit