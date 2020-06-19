43503 APPLE ORCHARD SQ

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brand NEW "Van Dorn" model ready for new occupancy * * Gourmet kitchen with island feature and stainless steel appliances * Kitchen pantry * Hardwood floors * Covered rear porch on main level * Granite counter tops * Four bedrooms * Three and half baths * Two car garage * Driveway parking * You will be happy to call this townhouse your new home!!