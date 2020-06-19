43503 Apple Orchard Sq, Moorefield Station, VA 20148
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand NEW "Van Dorn" model ready for new occupancy * * Gourmet kitchen with island feature and stainless steel appliances * Kitchen pantry * Hardwood floors * Covered rear porch on main level * Granite counter tops * Four bedrooms * Three and half baths * Two car garage * Driveway parking * You will be happy to call this townhouse your new home!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 43503 APPLE ORCHARD SQ have any available units?
43503 APPLE ORCHARD SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 43503 APPLE ORCHARD SQ have?
Some of 43503 APPLE ORCHARD SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43503 APPLE ORCHARD SQ currently offering any rent specials?
43503 APPLE ORCHARD SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.