43382 WHITEHEAD TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool media room

Ready to Move in **Almost BRAND NEW HOME 3000 sq.ft on a dead end road**Ample of Parking** One Bedroom with Full Bath at Entry Level**Gleaming Hardwood floors on Main level**Fully upgraded gourmet kitchen featuring oversized center island, granite counters, SS appliances and counter space, ample of cabinets and a pantry space**Master bedroom featuring dual-sink vanity, luxury shower, and large walk-in closet** Large secondary bedrooms**Washer & Dryer at Bedroom level**Future silver line metro is less than a mile away. Right near the Greenway & close to One Loudoun. Amenities include clubhouse, outdoor pool, fitness center, playground/tot lot, and future park & amphitheater**Walking distance to grocery, restaurants**Pictures from past**