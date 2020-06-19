All apartments in Moorefield Station
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:23 PM

43382 WHITEHEAD TERRACE

43382 Whitehead Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

43382 Whitehead Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

Ready to Move in **Almost BRAND NEW HOME 3000 sq.ft on a dead end road**Ample of Parking** One Bedroom with Full Bath at Entry Level**Gleaming Hardwood floors on Main level**Fully upgraded gourmet kitchen featuring oversized center island, granite counters, SS appliances and counter space, ample of cabinets and a pantry space**Master bedroom featuring dual-sink vanity, luxury shower, and large walk-in closet** Large secondary bedrooms**Washer & Dryer at Bedroom level**Future silver line metro is less than a mile away. Right near the Greenway & close to One Loudoun. Amenities include clubhouse, outdoor pool, fitness center, playground/tot lot, and future park & amphitheater**Walking distance to grocery, restaurants**Pictures from past**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43382 WHITEHEAD TERRACE have any available units?
43382 WHITEHEAD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 43382 WHITEHEAD TERRACE have?
Some of 43382 WHITEHEAD TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Is 43382 WHITEHEAD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43382 WHITEHEAD TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43382 WHITEHEAD TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 43382 WHITEHEAD TERRACE is not pet friendly.
Does 43382 WHITEHEAD TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 43382 WHITEHEAD TERRACE offers parking.
Does 43382 WHITEHEAD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43382 WHITEHEAD TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43382 WHITEHEAD TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 43382 WHITEHEAD TERRACE has a pool.
Does 43382 WHITEHEAD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43382 WHITEHEAD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43382 WHITEHEAD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43382 WHITEHEAD TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43382 WHITEHEAD TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43382 WHITEHEAD TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
