3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:24 AM
123 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Montrose, VA
Montrose
1709 Geffert Dr
1709 Geffert Drive, Montrose, VA
Montrose / Varina 4 Bed 1 Bath Cape - Montrose / Varina off Williamsburg RD 4 Bed, 1 Bath Cape with carport. Central air and gas heat. Gas dryer. 1300+ square feet of living space. Hardwood floors throughout. Level lot and fenced on 3 sides..
Church Hill North
1216 N 30th St
1216 North 30th Street, Richmond, VA
Church Hill 4 / 5 Bedroom Renovation with 3 full baths - This home is gorgeous! 4 Bedrooms, Office, Dining Room, 1st Floor Master Bedroom and 3 full Bathrooms.
Fulton Hill
1521 National Street
1521 National Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1521 National Street Available 07/01/20 Awesome House in Fulton!!! - Nice 3BR 2BA 4-square row house on a very quiet block in Fulton Hill. Large front porch and grill-ready back yard! New carpet on 2nd floor and refinished hardwoods downstairs.
912 Grayfox Circle
912 Grayfox Circle, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1280 sqft
FoxHill Townhomes in Henrico - 3 BR 1 1/2 Baths - Available Immediately! - Spacious 3 Bedrooms and 1 1/2 Bath Town Home located in Eastern Henrico off Nine Mile Road and Masonic Lane. Large Living Room and Dining Area and Kitchen.
Church Hill North
1404 North 33rd St
1404 North 33rd Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1152 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Rental in Upper Church Hill - Come have a look at this fabulous row house in upper Church Hill. It's close to downtown and literally 2 minutes from I-64.
Chimborazo
916 Chimborazo Boulevard
916 Chimborazo Boulevard, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1717 sqft
916 Chimborazo Boulevard Available 08/01/20 Stunning, Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Church Hill Available August 1st!! - Immaculate and spacious three bedroom, two bathroom home in Church Hill ready August 1st! Come live in this wonderful community,
Fulton Hill
5201 Salem St.
5201 Salem Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1392 sqft
5201 Salem St. Available 08/04/20 Updated Fulton Hill Home - 3 Beds 1.5 Baths w/ Large Fenced in Yard! - Completely updated, spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Fulton Hill. Located near Downtown, you are close to shopping, breweries and restaurants.
Oakwood
1226 North 36th Street
1226 North 36th Street, Richmond, VA
Beautifully maintained 5 bedroom home on a park like lot at the end of quiet street in Church Hill.
Chamberlayne Industrial Center
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1157 sqft
In-home washer and dryer, 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, stainless-steel appliances and valet trash are some of the amenities at this one- to three-bedroom apartment home community minute from I-64. Near the Fan District.
Shockoe Bottom
American Tobacco Center
119 N 20th St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1209 sqft
Historic apartments with wonderful views of Richmond. Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a bocce court, internet cafe, and bike storage. Close to the Edgar Allan Poe Museum.
The Fan
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1081 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
Shockoe Bottom
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1997 sqft
A short walk from Libby Hill Park and Great Shiplock Park. Converted American Cigar building with pool, courtyard, conference room and game room. Homes include modern kitchen, ice maker, private laundry facilities and carpet.
Shockoe Bottom
Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1069 sqft
New construction with rooftop lounge. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community has game room, coffee bar, and bike storage. Key fob access.
Shockoe Bottom
Shockoe Valley Heights
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1099 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shockoe Valley Heights in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Fulton Hill
712 Louisiana Street
712 Louisiana Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2222 sqft
Your New, environmentally friendly home awaits! Location cannot be beat! Walking distance to Rocketts Landing, Boat House & all the dining & entertainment RVA has to offer! Attention medical professionals: Only minutes to VCU/MCV but offers your own
Carver
913 West Clay Street
913 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1246 sqft
RENOVATED VCU/MCV 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Rental Now Available for August 1st move in- just in time for the new school year! Open, bright and spacious 2nd floor unit in the highly sought after Historic Carver / Jackson Ward district.
North Highland Park
3410 Delaware Avenue
3410 Delaware Avenue, Richmond, VA
Come see this freshly painted 4 bedroom 2 story house. With an additional bonus room that could easily be used as a 1st Floor bedroom. This home has HUGE rooms the Living Room has great natural light and 2 full bathrooms one on each floor.
Chimborazo
304 Chimborazo Boulevard
304 Chimborazo Boulevard, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1736 sqft
Completely Renovated and Beautiful 2 Story with All the Bells & Whistles. A like Brand New home boast a Full Front Country Porch, Rear Deck overlooking a Manicured Rear Privacy Fenced Yard and Stamped Sidewalk and Patio.
5 East Berry Street
5 East Berry Street, Sandston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Must see rental Sandston house 3 bedrooms 1 bath heat pump garage
Union Hill
2118 Venable Street
2118 Venable Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1852 sqft
You will love to call this "HOME"! A detailed historic renovation, that respects the period and historic significance while offering today's technology and updated amenities.
Carver
1303 West Clay Street
1303 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This historic home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. High ceilings and plenty of historic charm. Appliances included Refrigerator, Stove,Washer and Dryer.
The Fan
1115 West Grace Street
1115 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
Great opportunity to rent a beautiful historic home on W Grace St, just a few minute walk to VCU and great restaurants! Chill on your front porch or private back deck. $650/room per month includes landscaping and off-street parking.
Jackson Ward
129 West Clay Street
129 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA
We have 2 bedrooms available to rent (each for $625/month) in this nice 2 story 5 bedroom brick home in the heart of Jackson Ward right across from the park and playground. Plenty on-street parking, but also off-street parking in the back.
Jackson Ward
17 East Clay Street
17 East Clay Street, Richmond, VA
Great location in walking distance to MCV and close to VCU. Close to great restaurants, cafes, shopping and entertainment. Off-street parking on a private back lot.