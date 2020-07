15823 Beau Ridge Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LARGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN BEAU RIDGE ESTATES - END OF PIPE STEM - BACKS TO WOODS - LOTS OF PRIVACY - LIVING ROOM - SEPARATE DINING ROOM - LARGE KITCHEN - LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE - 4 BEDROOMS - 3.5 BATHS - FINISHED BASEMENT - 2 CAR GARAGE - POOL TABLE CONVEYS!! GREAT HOME!! CLOSE TO 95, QUANTICO, BELVOIR, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, PARKS AND MORE!!IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN AND HEALTHY LIVING ENVIRONMENT.