Home
/
Montclair, VA
/
15796 Widewater Dr
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

15796 Widewater Dr

15796 Widewater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15796 Widewater Drive, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
15796 Widewater Dr, Dumfries, VA 22025 - Fantastic TH in sought after Montclair Community, small enclave of homes on cul-de-sac w/Lake views! Freshly painted and remodeled, New Hardwood floors throughout the home, eat in kitchen w/bay window breakfast nook has pass through to DR & Large LR w/recessed lighting, cozy FP, leading to large deck w/Pergola & private tree view! BR's w/vaulted ceilings, MBR suite w/WI closet, full BA! Walk to the lake, Commuter Lot in the Community for those commuting to DC, Short drive to Quantico Marine Base and Fort Belvoir.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5514458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15796 Widewater Dr have any available units?
15796 Widewater Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
Is 15796 Widewater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15796 Widewater Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15796 Widewater Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15796 Widewater Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 15796 Widewater Dr offer parking?
No, 15796 Widewater Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15796 Widewater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15796 Widewater Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15796 Widewater Dr have a pool?
No, 15796 Widewater Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15796 Widewater Dr have accessible units?
No, 15796 Widewater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15796 Widewater Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15796 Widewater Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15796 Widewater Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15796 Widewater Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

