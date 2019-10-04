All apartments in Montclair
Home
/
Montclair, VA
/
15750 Widewater Dr
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:36 AM

15750 Widewater Dr

15750 Widewater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15750 Widewater Drive, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home! Stunning 3 level end unit lake font townhouse in Montclair! As soon as you enter the home you're greeted with the dinging room living room combo with wood burning fireplace. Make a left and you are in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and room for a table. Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. Exit the rear of the home to your back deck with water views. Make your way up the stairs to the third level and you will find a large master bedroom with attached master bath. 2 additional bedrooms that share a beautiful updated bathroom! Make your way to the basement and you will have a large rec room with hardwoods. You also have a den or 4th bedroom (NTC) and a full bath. Exit the rear to your back patio and enjoy the water views. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15750 Widewater Dr have any available units?
15750 Widewater Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 15750 Widewater Dr have?
Some of 15750 Widewater Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15750 Widewater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15750 Widewater Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15750 Widewater Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15750 Widewater Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 15750 Widewater Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15750 Widewater Dr offers parking.
Does 15750 Widewater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15750 Widewater Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15750 Widewater Dr have a pool?
No, 15750 Widewater Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15750 Widewater Dr have accessible units?
No, 15750 Widewater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15750 Widewater Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15750 Widewater Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15750 Widewater Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15750 Widewater Dr has units with air conditioning.

