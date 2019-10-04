15750 Widewater Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home! Stunning 3 level end unit lake font townhouse in Montclair! As soon as you enter the home you're greeted with the dinging room living room combo with wood burning fireplace. Make a left and you are in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and room for a table. Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. Exit the rear of the home to your back deck with water views. Make your way up the stairs to the third level and you will find a large master bedroom with attached master bath. 2 additional bedrooms that share a beautiful updated bathroom! Make your way to the basement and you will have a large rec room with hardwoods. You also have a den or 4th bedroom (NTC) and a full bath. Exit the rear to your back patio and enjoy the water views. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.