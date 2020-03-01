All apartments in Montclair
How many bedrooms do you need?
Montclair, VA
15483 CLIFFVIEW DRIVE
Last updated March 1 2020 at 7:18 PM

15483 CLIFFVIEW DRIVE

15483 Cliffview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15483 Cliffview Drive, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
DON'T MISS THIS BEAUTIFUL AND UPDATED TOWNHOME!Well-maintained Townhome that was formally the "MODEL HOME" with attached Shed located in well sought after Montclair Neighborhood! Many upgrades include: Crown Molding, Vaulted Ceilings, All Level Speaker System, SCREENED-IN PORCH with stunning additions to the kitchen and bathrooms. Additional Room, with Closet, that can be used as a 4th Bedroom located in Fully Finished Basement with a Full Bath, Walk-out Basement. This home has an Open Floor Plan that is very spacious & sunny located in quiet Wooded Community. Montclair Neighborhood has Pools, Golf course, Club house, Dolphin Beach, West Beach and Beaver Beach and numerous community features for everyone to enjoy. Home is in close proximity to I-95, Rt 234, Fairfax County Pkwy, Schools, Public Transportation, Shopping,Restaurants, Mall, Quantico Marine Base & Fort Belvoir!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15483 CLIFFVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
15483 CLIFFVIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 15483 CLIFFVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 15483 CLIFFVIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15483 CLIFFVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15483 CLIFFVIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15483 CLIFFVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15483 CLIFFVIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 15483 CLIFFVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15483 CLIFFVIEW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15483 CLIFFVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15483 CLIFFVIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15483 CLIFFVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15483 CLIFFVIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15483 CLIFFVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15483 CLIFFVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15483 CLIFFVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15483 CLIFFVIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15483 CLIFFVIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15483 CLIFFVIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
