15483 CLIFFVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

DON'T MISS THIS BEAUTIFUL AND UPDATED TOWNHOME!Well-maintained Townhome that was formally the "MODEL HOME" with attached Shed located in well sought after Montclair Neighborhood! Many upgrades include: Crown Molding, Vaulted Ceilings, All Level Speaker System, SCREENED-IN PORCH with stunning additions to the kitchen and bathrooms. Additional Room, with Closet, that can be used as a 4th Bedroom located in Fully Finished Basement with a Full Bath, Walk-out Basement. This home has an Open Floor Plan that is very spacious & sunny located in quiet Wooded Community. Montclair Neighborhood has Pools, Golf course, Club house, Dolphin Beach, West Beach and Beaver Beach and numerous community features for everyone to enjoy. Home is in close proximity to I-95, Rt 234, Fairfax County Pkwy, Schools, Public Transportation, Shopping,Restaurants, Mall, Quantico Marine Base & Fort Belvoir!