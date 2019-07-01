15069 Galapagos Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher hot tub fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Available 07/20/19 Great Schools! Great location! See description - Property Id: 126304



Great School! Led by Ashland elementary (9 of 10) and Forest Park High School (6 of 10). All Schools with-in 1.5 miles. Great community! Great location! Only 13 miles from Quantico (20 minutes) and 19 miles from Ft. Belvoir (30 minutes). Near many major commuter lots Route 234 (4.1 miles); Dumfries (5.5 miles); Horner Road (6.8 miles) and many others. If you like shopping Potomac Mills Mall only 6.5 miles away (13 minutes). Requirements: Applicant(s) must make more than than 72K. Minimum credit score of 680 No pets; No smoking One month deposit Background, Credit Check and income verification will be completed on all adults Application fee is $45 dollars per adult. One year lease. Tenant pays electricity, water, and gas.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126304

Property Id 126304



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4930357)