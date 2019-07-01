15069 Galapagos Pl

Amenities
Available 07/20/19 Great Schools! Great location! See description - Property Id: 126304
Great School! Led by Ashland elementary (9 of 10) and Forest Park High School (6 of 10). All Schools with-in 1.5 miles. Great community! Great location! Only 13 miles from Quantico (20 minutes) and 19 miles from Ft. Belvoir (30 minutes). Near many major commuter lots Route 234 (4.1 miles); Dumfries (5.5 miles); Horner Road (6.8 miles) and many others. If you like shopping Potomac Mills Mall only 6.5 miles away (13 minutes). Requirements: Applicant(s) must make more than than 72K. Minimum credit score of 680 No pets; No smoking One month deposit Background, Credit Check and income verification will be completed on all adults Application fee is $45 dollars per adult. One year lease. Tenant pays electricity, water, and gas.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126304
Property Id 126304
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4930357)