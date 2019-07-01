All apartments in Montclair
Last updated July 1 2019

15069 Galapagos Pl

15069 Galapagos Place
Location

15069 Galapagos Place, Montclair, VA 22193

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Available 07/20/19 Great Schools! Great location! See description - Property Id: 126304

Great School! Led by Ashland elementary (9 of 10) and Forest Park High School (6 of 10). All Schools with-in 1.5 miles. Great community! Great location! Only 13 miles from Quantico (20 minutes) and 19 miles from Ft. Belvoir (30 minutes). Near many major commuter lots Route 234 (4.1 miles); Dumfries (5.5 miles); Horner Road (6.8 miles) and many others. If you like shopping Potomac Mills Mall only 6.5 miles away (13 minutes). Requirements: Applicant(s) must make more than than 72K. Minimum credit score of 680 No pets; No smoking One month deposit Background, Credit Check and income verification will be completed on all adults Application fee is $45 dollars per adult. One year lease. Tenant pays electricity, water, and gas.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126304
Property Id 126304

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4930357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15069 Galapagos Pl have any available units?
15069 Galapagos Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 15069 Galapagos Pl have?
Some of 15069 Galapagos Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15069 Galapagos Pl currently offering any rent specials?
15069 Galapagos Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15069 Galapagos Pl pet-friendly?
No, 15069 Galapagos Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 15069 Galapagos Pl offer parking?
No, 15069 Galapagos Pl does not offer parking.
Does 15069 Galapagos Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15069 Galapagos Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15069 Galapagos Pl have a pool?
No, 15069 Galapagos Pl does not have a pool.
Does 15069 Galapagos Pl have accessible units?
No, 15069 Galapagos Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 15069 Galapagos Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15069 Galapagos Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 15069 Galapagos Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 15069 Galapagos Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
