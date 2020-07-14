All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

202 Meadows St.

202 Meadows Rd · No Longer Available
Location

202 Meadows Rd, Mecklenburg County, VA 23924

Amenities

patio / balcony
bbq/grill
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Inviting Fully Furnished, & All Inclusive Rental - This clean FULLY FURNISHED/ALL INCLUSIVE 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home overlooks a beautiful fully stocked pond. Located approximately 15 minutes from South Hill and 12 miles to Boydton, Virginia. Great patio area/perfect for grilling. Utilities included electric, satellite, internet, & lawn maintenance. Bring your clothes, food, & fishing rod to enjoy country life today.

Pointe Realty Group requires all perspective applicants to complete the rental application prior to any showings being scheduled. To preview other rental properties, visit www.PointeRentals.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4836846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

