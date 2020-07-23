/
/
vance county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:32 AM
16 Apartments for rent in Vance County, NC📍
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
44 Colenda Lane
44 Colenda Lane, Vance County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
3 Bedroom 2 Bath - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single wide Located in the Williamsboro area off of Hwy 39 N. Spacious front and back yard. $750 Month $950 Deposit (RLNE5859012)
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
117 Big Buck Rd
117 Big Buck Road, Vance County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Homes for Rent in Henderson NC - 117 Big Buck Road - Schedule Showing Online - Duke Progress Energy Well Water Pet Friendly - please read over the Pet Policy under Listings (RLNE4402291)
1 of 6
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
502 Hilliard St
502 Hilliard Street, Henderson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$450
752 sqft
Homes for Rent in Henderson NC - 502 Hilliard Street - Schedule Showing Online - Duke Progress Energy City of Henderson (Water) Pet Friendly - please read over the Pet Policy under Listings (RLNE2482106)
1 of 9
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1561 N. Chavis Rd
1561 North Chavis Road, Kittrell, NC
3 Bedrooms
$795
1344 sqft
Homes for rent in Kittrell NC - 1561 N. Chavis Road - Schedule Showing Online - Vance County Duke Progress Energy Kittrell-Vance Co. Water - Envirolink Pet Friendly - please read over Pet Policy under Listings (RLNE5632063)
1 of 5
Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
229 lowry Street
229 Lowry Street, Henderson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$495
1410 sqft
Homes for rent in Henderson NC - 229 Lowry St - Schedule Showing Online - City of Henderson water Duke Progress Energy PSNC gas Pet Friendly - please read over the Pet Policy under Listings (RLNE4640252)
Results within 5 miles of Vance County
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
29 Gambling Way
29 Gambling Way, Franklin County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
Homes for rent in Franklinton NC - 29 Gambling Way - Schedule Showing Online - Wake Electric Well Water No Pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE5085821)
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
113 Dogwood Drive
113 Dogwood Drive, Franklin County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
Homes for Rent in Franklinton NC - 113 Dogwood Drive - Schedule Showing Online - Duke Progress Energy Well Water Pet Friendly - please read over the Pet Policy under Listings (RLNE4932972)
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
92 White Oak Dr
92 White Oak Drive, Franklin County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
980 sqft
Homes for rent in Franklinton NC - 92 White Oak Drive - Schedule Showing Online - Duke Progress Energy Well Water Pet Friendly - please read over the Pet Policy under Listings (RLNE3901376)
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
120 Woodway Dr
120 Woodway Drive, Warren County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$695
Homes for Rent in Norlina NC - 120 Woodway Drive - Schedule Showing Online - Duke Progress Energy Norlina (Water) Pet Policy - please read over the Pet Policy under Listings (RLNE2880175)
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
124 Woodway Dr
124 Woodway Drive, Warren County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$695
Homes for Rent in Norline NC - 134 Woodway Drive - Schedule Showing Online - Duke Progress Energy Norlina (Water) Pet Friendly - please read over the Pet Policy under Listings (RLNE2082600)
1 of 26
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
295 Jaber Road
295 Jaber Road, Mecklenburg County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$885
1015 sqft
2 bedroom, lakeview cottage - LAKEFRONT View from a charming, country cottage on Kerr Lake. 2 bedroom / 2 bath Enjoy the scenic open fields, water view and allow life to slow down at this beautiful place.
Results within 10 miles of Vance County
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Hampton Village of Youngsville
418-B Hampton Lane, Youngsville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$809
812 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Online rental payment available. 24-hour maintenance. Close to Falls Lake State Recreation Area for a nature getaway.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
113 Fox Park Road
113 Fox Park Road, Franklin County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1115 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
868 T K Allen Road
868 T K Allen Road, Franklin County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1626 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house for rent, freshly painted, home has a living room, a dining room and a family room, large deck off back, storage shed, and much more, just a great place to call home, schedule your viewing today
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
221 Gilliam Street
221 Gilliam Street, Oxford, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
5900 sqft
This elegant home, in the historic district of Oxford, is rich in charm, opulence and history. Superbly maintained, the detail has stayed true to the style of the home.
1 of 7
Last updated May 1 at 05:14 AM
1 Unit Available
135 Sallie Drive
135 Sallie Drive, Warren County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$700
1568 sqft
If you want to come home to a super private setting to peace and quiet, this is the rental for you. This three bedroom two bath home is located 39 mile from Wake Forest, convenient to Henderson, South Hill, and Kerr Lake.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Vance County area include Longwood University, Meredith College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina State University at Raleigh, and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, and Apex have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCWilson, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NC