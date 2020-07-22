/
warren county
15 Apartments for rent in Warren County, NC📍
120 Woodway Dr
120 Woodway Drive, Warren County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$695
Homes for Rent in Norlina NC - 120 Woodway Drive - Schedule Showing Online - Duke Progress Energy Norlina (Water) Pet Policy - please read over the Pet Policy under Listings (RLNE2880175)
124 Woodway Dr
124 Woodway Drive, Warren County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$695
Homes for Rent in Norline NC - 134 Woodway Drive - Schedule Showing Online - Duke Progress Energy Norlina (Water) Pet Friendly - please read over the Pet Policy under Listings (RLNE2082600)
135 Sallie Drive
135 Sallie Drive, Warren County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$700
1568 sqft
If you want to come home to a super private setting to peace and quiet, this is the rental for you. This three bedroom two bath home is located 39 mile from Wake Forest, convenient to Henderson, South Hill, and Kerr Lake.
Results within 1 mile of Warren County
247 Anchor Drive
247 Anchor Drive, Bracey, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2184 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Lakefront 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home - This lovely fully furnished lakefront home is under renovation. Some work is still being completed, but it's safe for showings. More photos will be posted once completed.
Results within 5 miles of Warren County
764 Hinton Mill Rd
764 Hinton Mill Rd, Mecklenburg County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful lakefront home on Lake Gaston - Property Id: 270346 Fully furnished ready to move in. 1 bedroom has queen numbers bed, dressers and book shelf. 2 bedroom single bed bunkbeds , dresser. 3 bedroom has queen bed and dresser.
555 Hawthorne Drive
555 Hawthorne Drive, Mecklenburg County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1080 sqft
555 Hawthorne Drive Available 08/01/20 Cute 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Tanglewood Shores - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom partially furnished rental in Tanglewood Shores offers a screened in front porch, gas log fireplace.
112 Poplar Creek Rd
112 Poplar Creek Road, Brunswick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Secluded 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Close to A Public Boat Launch - This rental home located in Bracey, Virginia has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large living room, front porch, rear deck in a secluded area.
117 Big Buck Rd
117 Big Buck Road, Vance County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Homes for Rent in Henderson NC - 117 Big Buck Road - Schedule Showing Online - Duke Progress Energy Well Water Pet Friendly - please read over the Pet Policy under Listings (RLNE4402291)
2407 Great Creek Drive
2407 Great Creek Drive, Bracey, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Fully furnished - WINTER RENTAL or NIGHTLY VACATION RENTAL- Lake Gaston Enjoy life on Lake Gaston. Well maintained Lake home located on large waterfront lot. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, master with walk in closet and master bath.
Results within 10 miles of Warren County
44 Colenda Lane
44 Colenda Lane, Vance County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
3 Bedroom 2 Bath - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single wide Located in the Williamsboro area off of Hwy 39 N. Spacious front and back yard. $750 Month $950 Deposit (RLNE5859012)
868 T K Allen Road
868 T K Allen Road, Franklin County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1626 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house for rent, freshly painted, home has a living room, a dining room and a family room, large deck off back, storage shed, and much more, just a great place to call home, schedule your viewing today
295 Jaber Road
295 Jaber Road, Mecklenburg County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$885
1015 sqft
2 bedroom, lakeview cottage - LAKEFRONT View from a charming, country cottage on Kerr Lake. 2 bedroom / 2 bath Enjoy the scenic open fields, water view and allow life to slow down at this beautiful place.
502 Hilliard St
502 Hilliard Street, Henderson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$450
752 sqft
Homes for Rent in Henderson NC - 502 Hilliard Street - Schedule Showing Online - Duke Progress Energy City of Henderson (Water) Pet Friendly - please read over the Pet Policy under Listings (RLNE2482106)
1561 N. Chavis Rd
1561 North Chavis Road, Kittrell, NC
3 Bedrooms
$795
1344 sqft
Homes for rent in Kittrell NC - 1561 N. Chavis Road - Schedule Showing Online - Vance County Duke Progress Energy Kittrell-Vance Co. Water - Envirolink Pet Friendly - please read over Pet Policy under Listings (RLNE5632063)
229 lowry Street
229 Lowry Street, Henderson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$495
1410 sqft
Homes for rent in Henderson NC - 229 Lowry St - Schedule Showing Online - City of Henderson water Duke Progress Energy PSNC gas Pet Friendly - please read over the Pet Policy under Listings (RLNE4640252)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Warren County area include Longwood University, Meredith College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina State University at Raleigh, and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, and Greenville have apartments for rent.