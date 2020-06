Amenities

dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immediate occupancy for this beautiful 5 bedroom, two story in The Bluffs at Bell Creek! Freshly painted with brand new carpet! Open plan with a larger upstairs loft area for your family! Features 3 1/2 baths, a breakfast nook and a family room opening up to the kitchen! Refrigerator included! Conveniently located to interstates and shopping