7277 Jackson Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright, sunny and beautiful! 2 bed 1 bath available now - Charming 2 bedroom ranch now available in Mechanicsville. Convenient location, near Mechanicsville Turnpike and Atlee Rd, this is the home you've been looking for! Large well maintained yard perfect for enjoying the summer weather. Includes storage shed and ample cabinet space inside as well as large closets. Bright and sunny, with lots of windows and hardwood flooring. This home is listed at a great price that will be hard to beat, and availability is limited so act fast! Applications are processed on a first come first served basis.



***BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED*** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean, healthy living environment.



Nonrefundable $50 application fee for all applicants 18 or older to apply and $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up prior to move-in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Ralph Reahard.



Real Property Management- Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



(RLNE5857946)