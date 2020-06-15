All apartments in Mechanicsville
7277 Jackson Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:28 PM

7277 Jackson Ave

7277 Jackson Avenue · (804) 342-5800
Location

7277 Jackson Avenue, Mechanicsville, VA 23111

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7277 Jackson Ave · Avail. now

$1,260

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 988 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright, sunny and beautiful! 2 bed 1 bath available now - Charming 2 bedroom ranch now available in Mechanicsville. Convenient location, near Mechanicsville Turnpike and Atlee Rd, this is the home you've been looking for! Large well maintained yard perfect for enjoying the summer weather. Includes storage shed and ample cabinet space inside as well as large closets. Bright and sunny, with lots of windows and hardwood flooring. This home is listed at a great price that will be hard to beat, and availability is limited so act fast! Applications are processed on a first come first served basis.

***BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED*** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean, healthy living environment.

Nonrefundable $50 application fee for all applicants 18 or older to apply and $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up prior to move-in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Ralph Reahard.

Real Property Management- Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.

(RLNE5857946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7277 Jackson Ave have any available units?
7277 Jackson Ave has a unit available for $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7277 Jackson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7277 Jackson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7277 Jackson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7277 Jackson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7277 Jackson Ave offer parking?
No, 7277 Jackson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7277 Jackson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7277 Jackson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7277 Jackson Ave have a pool?
No, 7277 Jackson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7277 Jackson Ave have accessible units?
No, 7277 Jackson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7277 Jackson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7277 Jackson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7277 Jackson Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7277 Jackson Ave has units with air conditioning.
