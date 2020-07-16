7145 Sunnyhill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning game room

Well Maintained, SUPER Spacious Home In Mechanicsville - This lovely home located across the street from Lee Davis High School, in Aspen Hill Farms in Mechanicsville will be available for move in July 15, 2020.



Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac for extra privacy, you will love everything this 2 story home has to offer. And for a bonus, there is a HUGE walk out basement great for family room, game room, office, or more



4 Bedrooms

2 1/2 baths



Living room

Over sized, eat in kitchen

Plenty of cabinet space



On the first level, you have 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath

Upstairs, you have 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath



In the finished basement, you will love all the space you have here, as well as access to the back yard/deck



Over 1500 sq feet

Hardwood floors throughout

Central Air/Heat (all electric)



No Pets

No Smokers



(RLNE5010348)