Mechanicsville, VA
7145 Sunnyhill Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

7145 Sunnyhill Drive

7145 Sunnyhill Drive
Location

7145 Sunnyhill Drive, Mechanicsville, VA 23111

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7145 Sunnyhill Drive · Avail. now

$1,495

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1512 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
Well Maintained, SUPER Spacious Home In Mechanicsville - This lovely home located across the street from Lee Davis High School, in Aspen Hill Farms in Mechanicsville will be available for move in July 15, 2020.

Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac for extra privacy, you will love everything this 2 story home has to offer. And for a bonus, there is a HUGE walk out basement great for family room, game room, office, or more

4 Bedrooms
2 1/2 baths

Living room
Over sized, eat in kitchen
Plenty of cabinet space

On the first level, you have 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath
Upstairs, you have 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath

In the finished basement, you will love all the space you have here, as well as access to the back yard/deck

Over 1500 sq feet
Hardwood floors throughout
Central Air/Heat (all electric)

No Pets
No Smokers

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5010348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7145 Sunnyhill Drive have any available units?
7145 Sunnyhill Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7145 Sunnyhill Drive have?
Some of 7145 Sunnyhill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7145 Sunnyhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7145 Sunnyhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7145 Sunnyhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7145 Sunnyhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mechanicsville.
Does 7145 Sunnyhill Drive offer parking?
No, 7145 Sunnyhill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7145 Sunnyhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7145 Sunnyhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7145 Sunnyhill Drive have a pool?
No, 7145 Sunnyhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7145 Sunnyhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 7145 Sunnyhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7145 Sunnyhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7145 Sunnyhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7145 Sunnyhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7145 Sunnyhill Drive has units with air conditioning.
