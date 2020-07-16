7145 Sunnyhill Drive

Amenities
Well Maintained, SUPER Spacious Home In Mechanicsville - This lovely home located across the street from Lee Davis High School, in Aspen Hill Farms in Mechanicsville will be available for move in July 15, 2020.
Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac for extra privacy, you will love everything this 2 story home has to offer. And for a bonus, there is a HUGE walk out basement great for family room, game room, office, or more
4 Bedrooms
2 1/2 baths
Living room
Over sized, eat in kitchen
Plenty of cabinet space
On the first level, you have 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath
Upstairs, you have 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath
In the finished basement, you will love all the space you have here, as well as access to the back yard/deck
Over 1500 sq feet
Hardwood floors throughout
Central Air/Heat (all electric)
No Pets
No Smokers
(RLNE5010348)