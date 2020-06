Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Spacious 3br 2.5 bath home located in Hanover! Beautiful hardwood floors through out, Living rm with fireplace. Kitchen has fridge, stove and dishwasher. Laundry room has hook-ups. Central air and heat pump. Deck out back. PET FRIENDLY!!

Spacious 3br 3 bath home located in Hanover! Beautiful hardwood floors through out. Kitchen has fridge, stove and dishwasher. Laundry room has hook-ups. Central air and heat pump. Deck out back. PET FRIENDLY!!