Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

6393 Sledds Lake Rd.

6393 Shedd's Lake Road · (804) 441-2351
Location

6393 Shedd's Lake Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23111

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6393 Sledds Lake Rd. · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1556 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
Spacious Four Bedroom Mechanicsville Home Available Mid July - Located just off Creighton Road with easy access to 295 and nearby highways, this home features four bedrooms and three full bathrooms all on one level. The master suite has a private bathroom, lockable walk in closet and access to the deck and patio. Another bedroom features an attached full bath and large closet, while the remaining two bedrooms share a hall bathroom. Laminate floors are throughout the kitchen and living areas with carpet in three of the bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings offer a great space in the living, dining and kitchen area. The kitchen has stainless appliances with a convenient laundry and storage area attached. A deck, patio, and detached fire pit area along with a large fenced yard offer ample space to relax and entertain outdoors. Detached storage shed also included. Tenants are responsible for lawn care, with equipment provided in as-is condition and to be maintained by tenants. Washer/dryer included in as-is condition. Ample parking is available in the paved driveway. Pets are subject to approval. Available in Mid July.

(RLNE4791876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6393 Sledds Lake Rd. have any available units?
6393 Sledds Lake Rd. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6393 Sledds Lake Rd. have?
Some of 6393 Sledds Lake Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6393 Sledds Lake Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6393 Sledds Lake Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6393 Sledds Lake Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6393 Sledds Lake Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 6393 Sledds Lake Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 6393 Sledds Lake Rd. offers parking.
Does 6393 Sledds Lake Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6393 Sledds Lake Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6393 Sledds Lake Rd. have a pool?
No, 6393 Sledds Lake Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 6393 Sledds Lake Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6393 Sledds Lake Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6393 Sledds Lake Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6393 Sledds Lake Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6393 Sledds Lake Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6393 Sledds Lake Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

