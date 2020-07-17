6393 Sledds Lake Rd..

Amenities

Spacious Four Bedroom Mechanicsville Home Available Mid July - Located just off Creighton Road with easy access to 295 and nearby highways, this home features four bedrooms and three full bathrooms all on one level. The master suite has a private bathroom, lockable walk in closet and access to the deck and patio. Another bedroom features an attached full bath and large closet, while the remaining two bedrooms share a hall bathroom. Laminate floors are throughout the kitchen and living areas with carpet in three of the bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings offer a great space in the living, dining and kitchen area. The kitchen has stainless appliances with a convenient laundry and storage area attached. A deck, patio, and detached fire pit area along with a large fenced yard offer ample space to relax and entertain outdoors. Detached storage shed also included. Tenants are responsible for lawn care, with equipment provided in as-is condition and to be maintained by tenants. Washer/dryer included in as-is condition. Ample parking is available in the paved driveway. Pets are subject to approval. Available in Mid July.



