Apartment List
/
VA
/
meadowbrook
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:01 AM

180 Apartments for rent in Meadowbrook, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Meadowbrook renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5818 Ironhorse
5818 Ironhorse Road, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2200 sqft
5818 Ironhorse Rd - Available for Rent early July. This is a beautiful house in a wonderful neighborhood w/ wood floors in the living room, dining room and foyer. This is a very clean well looked after property. .

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bensley
5403 Remuda Dr
5403 Remuda Drive, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Please stop by the leasing office to apply at 1701 Colorado Ave richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -hardwood floors -off street parking -good size bedrooms with closet space -appliances included -washer and dryer
Results within 5 miles of Meadowbrook
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
27 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
944 sqft
Our Office Is Now Open For Virtual and In-Person Appointments. We are offering virtual, and scheduled in-person tours.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
33 Units Available
Manchester
Link Apartments Manchester
901 McDonough St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1028 sqft
Right across the river from downtown Richmond, this luxurious green community contains a fire pit, fitness center, and pool. Energy-efficient appliances, oversized windows, accent walls, and walk-in closets in apartments.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
5 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
Hopper Lofts
700 Everett St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$952
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
896 sqft
Whether your way of relaxing is coming home to read a good book in an urban garden oasis or an exhilarating bike ride along the James, Hopper has it all! A theater room where you can watch your favorite movie with friends or get toned in our
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
11 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
The Hudson
700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$921
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment homes available!Take loft living to the next level at The Hudson. We offer newly remodeled one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments in the lively city of Richmond, VA.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:14 AM
24 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
South Bank
307 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,004
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
956 sqft
South Bank Apartments is the intersection of the best of Richmond into one exceptional location. Residents will experience innovative design, inspired amenities, and engaging social spaces in our new homes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
4 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1347 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
24 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
Overlook at City View
500 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
905 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Overlook at City View in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
31 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
16 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
863 sqft
Come home to a brand new, pet-friendly community of loft residences jam-packed with the finest amenities in Richmond including a stunning riverfront pool, epic skyline and river views, two 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centers, and two modern
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Hioaks
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$996
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
16 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
3 Units Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
8 Units Available
Bellwood
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
13 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:03 AM
4 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
Plant Zero
500 Stockton Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Manchester Warehouse District, this historic plant has been reimagined as a three-building apartment community with gym, a courtyard and an onsite restaurant. Features include in-unit laundry, wood floors and skylights.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated April 14 at 12:30 AM
Contact for Availability
Old Town Manchester
Plant 1
403 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A newly renovated historic building in Richmond's Manchester neighborhood is home to one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that feature exposed brick walls, polished concrete floors, a gym, in-unit laundry, and cable TV and internet included.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
South Garden
Rock Creek Apartments
2830 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$857
855 sqft
Nestled in a quiet area of Richmond, VA, Rock Creek is a beautifully renovated apartment community with plenty of charm and amenities.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4407 Village Creek Drive
4407 Village Creek Drive, Chester, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2902 sqft
Renters Dream!!! Great location, no yard work, large garage, and so much more!!!! - This home is a renters dream, right in Chester Village close to schools, shopping restaurants, the library and major highways.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Manchester
1109 Porter St, Apt B, Upstairs Unit
1109 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1882 sqft
1109 Porter St, Apt B, Upstairs Unit Available 09/04/20 Beautiful Building in Manchester Complete with Rooftop Deck! - Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2601 Wayside Dr
2601 Wayside Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
Please come into the leasing office at 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA for help! 2601 Wayside Drive 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4407 Morehouse Terrace
4407 Morehouse Terrace, Chesterfield County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2700 sqft
4407 Morehouse Terrace Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous 5 Bed, 3.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
6312 Belcroft CT
6312 Belcroft Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1280 sqft
Belfair Townhouses - 3 Bedrooms and 1 1/2 Bath 2-Story - ALL FOR $1225.00 - Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Townhome in Belfair - Features Large Living Room and Eat- In Kitchen and French Doors to Outside Patio.
City Guide for Meadowbrook, VA

Golf, tasty restaurants, and good weather make Meadowbrook, Virgina a prime place to call home.

If you want a little community with a rich sense of history, Meadowbrook is a good choice - don't forget, good things come in small packages. Relatively low rental prices will spur you along in your search for an apartment in this town. Located in Chesterfield County, Virginia, Meadowbrook is an interesting little town where more than 18,312 people call it home. It's just one of many small unincorporated areas in this stretch of Virginia soil. The weather is quite stable with a high of 81.2°F in August, and a median of 43.9 °F in February.

The stable weather (highs in low 80s, lows in the 40s) isn't the only good news for those looking to relocate here. Apartments in Meadowbrook are quite affordable – only slightly above the national average. Even better is the fact that the vacancy rate for rental homes in this area is higher than the national average, which means you don't have to settle! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Meadowbrook, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Meadowbrook renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Meadowbrook 1 BedroomsMeadowbrook 2 BedroomsMeadowbrook 3 BedroomsMeadowbrook Apartments with Balconies
Meadowbrook Apartments with GaragesMeadowbrook Apartments with GymsMeadowbrook Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMeadowbrook Apartments with Parking
Meadowbrook Apartments with PoolsMeadowbrook Apartments with Washer-DryersMeadowbrook Dog Friendly ApartmentsMeadowbrook Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VA
Mechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAAshland, VABrandermill, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VA
Bellwood, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VALakeside, VATuckahoe, VARockwood, VAEast Highland Park, VAWyndham, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Meadowbook

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
J Sargeant Reynolds Community CollegeRandolph-Macon College
Virginia Commonwealth University