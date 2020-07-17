3742 Pennyweight Court

Amenities

Gorgeous, Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in North Chesterfield Available Aug 7th! - Beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bathroom home tucked away in the Silverleaf community ready Aug 7th! Located between Hopkins Road and Beulah Road, convenient to Chippenham Parkway, 288, 895 and Interstate 95, less than 15 minutes to downtown Richmond and minutes from the Defense Supply Center. Close to Pocohontas State Park, Iron Bridge Park, First Tee of Chesterfield and Chesterfield County Airport.



Walk in to stunning floors and plenty of natural light throughout. Open concept floor plan lead to the large living room that connects to the eat-in kitchen complete with an over-sized island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space. Dining area connects to the kitchen and overlooks the backyard.



Head upstairs to the Master Suite with a large walk-in closet and full en suite bathroom including a double vanity and tiled shower. Three additional spacious bedrooms with ample closet space down the hallway and a full bathroom. Laundry room with washer and dryer to convey.



Step outside through the French doors to the concrete patio and the fenced-in backyard that make it an ideal space to relax and unwind at the end of the day or host and entertain family and friends in to the night. Attached two car garage offers more storage space as well.



HOA is covered by the landlord and includes access to resort style amenities including a splash park, playground, clubhouse, gym and pool. Schedule a showing TODAY, this beauty will not last long!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Non-refundable $50 application fee for all parties 18 or older to apply and $195 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set up before move in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman.



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



