Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

See the luxury here, 4 levels end unit townhouse , ready for moving in, 1 car garage , 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths , large master bedroom on top floor with luxury master bath separate shower, corner tub and double sinks, two other bedrooms with full bath on separate level, large rec room walkout to common area, large kitchen with breakfast area and bar, upgraded new kitchen appliances, walk to shopping, min to toll rd, airport and metro,