Home
/
McNair, VA
/
13740 COPPER KETTLE PLACE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 1:20 PM

13740 COPPER KETTLE PLACE

13740 Copper Kettle Place · No Longer Available
Location

13740 Copper Kettle Place, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Location, Location, Location*3 Bedroom 2 Full 2 Half Bath with 2 car Garage*Available now* Updated Kitchen* Bump Outs with Lots of Windows & Light* Right by 267 / Fairfax County Parkway/ Route 28 & Route 50~ Dulless Airpot within 15 minutes~Shopping Work Restaurants within the blink !!Available now here is Virtual walk to the house __. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wd261qSHp7awi-mgYH-bzF-Cq_1acRzv/view?usp=drive_web Light touch-ups on Painting and finishing of the wall are in progress.O

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13740 COPPER KETTLE PLACE have any available units?
13740 COPPER KETTLE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
Is 13740 COPPER KETTLE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13740 COPPER KETTLE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13740 COPPER KETTLE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13740 COPPER KETTLE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13740 COPPER KETTLE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 13740 COPPER KETTLE PLACE offers parking.
Does 13740 COPPER KETTLE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13740 COPPER KETTLE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13740 COPPER KETTLE PLACE have a pool?
No, 13740 COPPER KETTLE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 13740 COPPER KETTLE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13740 COPPER KETTLE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13740 COPPER KETTLE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13740 COPPER KETTLE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13740 COPPER KETTLE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13740 COPPER KETTLE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

