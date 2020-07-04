13740 COPPER KETTLE PLACE

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

*Location, Location, Location*3 Bedroom 2 Full 2 Half Bath with 2 car Garage*Available now* Updated Kitchen* Bump Outs with Lots of Windows & Light* Right by 267 / Fairfax County Parkway/ Route 28 & Route 50~ Dulless Airpot within 15 minutes~Shopping Work Restaurants within the blink !!Available now here is Virtual walk to the house __. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wd261qSHp7awi-mgYH-bzF-Cq_1acRzv/view?usp=drive_web Light touch-ups on Painting and finishing of the wall are in progress.O