Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

13378 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DRIVE

13378 Arrowbrook Centre Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13378 Arrowbrook Centre Dr, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
tennis court
Brand new home located in MetroPark at Arrowbrook, 2 level condo in a great Herndon location! Ideal home for couples or small families to enjoy the basketball courts, tennis courts, soccer field. Be the first to enjoy this great home! Home overlooks the lush, fabulous Arrowbrook park and ball fields! Best location in the community! Trendy interiors, open concept living areas, gourmet Kitchen with quartz countertops, upgraded cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and more! The upper level features a fantastic master bedroom that overlooks the park! En-suite bath with tile floors, granite counter tops! Walk-in closet; 2 secondary bedrooms are spacious, plus an additional full bath; Laundry on upper level; Location is unbeatable! Walk to Herndon clock tower and all the restaurants, stores, bars etc! Quick hop to 267! New Metro stop will be just a few minutes walk! Come see this home today! Pictures are of the model home. The actual unit has the same floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

