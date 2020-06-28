13378 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court tennis court

Brand new home located in MetroPark at Arrowbrook, 2 level condo in a great Herndon location! Ideal home for couples or small families to enjoy the basketball courts, tennis courts, soccer field. Be the first to enjoy this great home! Home overlooks the lush, fabulous Arrowbrook park and ball fields! Best location in the community! Trendy interiors, open concept living areas, gourmet Kitchen with quartz countertops, upgraded cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and more! The upper level features a fantastic master bedroom that overlooks the park! En-suite bath with tile floors, granite counter tops! Walk-in closet; 2 secondary bedrooms are spacious, plus an additional full bath; Laundry on upper level; Location is unbeatable! Walk to Herndon clock tower and all the restaurants, stores, bars etc! Quick hop to 267! New Metro stop will be just a few minutes walk! Come see this home today! Pictures are of the model home. The actual unit has the same floor plan.