Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great find! This beautiful and spacious townhome is available immediately. Hardwood floors throughout entire main level, Kitchen was recently remodeled with Quartz counters, has 3 level bump-out gives extra spaciousness to home. 2 decks to entertain friends and family. * 3 sided fireplace between LR & DR. Garage door opener. House is freshly painted. * Close to Dulles airport. *Pets are case by case.