7713 HENRY PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Cozy SINGLE family home at Townhome price on cul-de-sac has been remodeled throughout on One-Half Acre & No HOA in Fairfax County! BRAND NEW ROOF and Fresh painted In MARCH 2020! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertop & backsplash. Hardwood and tile floors throughout, Newer modern bathrooms with massage shower panels, NEWER HVAC system with newer ductwork. Huge patio for grilling with gazebos so move in and Enjoy Nature/Privacy! Fairfax County public water and sewer. Feels like country living, but close to everything, so you can enjoy best both of worlds country/city - few minutes to I 95, Lorton VRE, Fort Belvoir, stores/restaurants, wonderful state parks/Potomac River and close to future AMAZON HQ2! Plenty of parking spaces that you can park RV or work vehicles!