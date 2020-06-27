All apartments in Marumsco
Find more places like 2105 Old Landing Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marumsco, VA
/
2105 Old Landing Way
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

2105 Old Landing Way

2105 Old Landing Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marumsco
See all
Rippon Landing
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2105 Old Landing Way, Marumsco, VA 22191
Rippon Landing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Refurbished Home For Rent - Don't miss this opportunity to live in this lovely 2 level townhouse located less than 1 mile from I-95, VRE station, and new town centre! The home is currently being updated but you are still welcome to come and view the unit.

This home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bathrooms, a spacious kitchen with a separate dining area and large living room.

Water is included in the rent, plus usage of all community facilities. The pictures are of another unit but this property will be finished to a similar standard once completed.

The property is owned and managed by Big T Properties. Get in touch to arrange a showing.

(RLNE5021311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Old Landing Way have any available units?
2105 Old Landing Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
Is 2105 Old Landing Way currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Old Landing Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Old Landing Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 Old Landing Way is pet friendly.
Does 2105 Old Landing Way offer parking?
No, 2105 Old Landing Way does not offer parking.
Does 2105 Old Landing Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Old Landing Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Old Landing Way have a pool?
No, 2105 Old Landing Way does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Old Landing Way have accessible units?
No, 2105 Old Landing Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Old Landing Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 Old Landing Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 Old Landing Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2105 Old Landing Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kensington Place
2264 York Dr
Marumsco, VA 22191
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct
Marumsco, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Marumsco 1 BedroomsMarumsco 2 Bedrooms
Marumsco Apartments with ParkingMarumsco Dog Friendly Apartments
Marumsco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA
Potomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia