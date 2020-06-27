2105 Old Landing Way

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Refurbished Home For Rent - Don't miss this opportunity to live in this lovely 2 level townhouse located less than 1 mile from I-95, VRE station, and new town centre! The home is currently being updated but you are still welcome to come and view the unit.



This home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bathrooms, a spacious kitchen with a separate dining area and large living room.



Water is included in the rent, plus usage of all community facilities. The pictures are of another unit but this property will be finished to a similar standard once completed.



The property is owned and managed by Big T Properties. Get in touch to arrange a showing.



(RLNE5021311)