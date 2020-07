1857 CEDAR COVE WAY.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WONDERFUL TOWN HOME / CONDO IN SECURE BUILDING IN EXCELLENT WOODBRIDGE LOCATION MOVE IN READY AND AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! NEW STOVE, NEW MICROWAVE, NEW REFRIGERATOR WITH ICE MAKER, NEW DISHWASHER, NEWER CARPET, NEUTRAL PAINT, FRESHLY STAINED DECK, MAIN LEVEL FEATURES 1 CAR GARAGE, REC ROOM, 2 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATH AND LAUNDRY. UPSTAIRS YOU WILL FIND HARDWOODS, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, 3 SIDED GAS FIREPLACE, UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR AND PANTRY, DECK, POWDER ROOM, MASTER SUITE WITH HUGE WALK IN CLOSET, MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND SOAKING TUB, AND BALCONY OFF THE MASTER. EXCELLENT LOCATION CONVENIENT TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND HOT LANES ENTRANCE, VRE, COMMUTER LOTS, BELVOIR, QUANTICO, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING TO INCLUDE POTOMAC MILLS, STONEBRIDGE TOWN CENTER, RESTAURANTS, PARKS ETC... PROPERTY BACKS TO WOODS - IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.