1621 LADUE COURT
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM

1621 LADUE COURT

1621 Ladue Court · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Ladue Court, Marumsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Stunning & light-filled OPEN concept condo with gorgeous views of the Potomac! Enter the foyer and prepare to fall in love! Hardwoods throuhgout! Huge great room (living room) opens to gourmet kitchen with all Samsung stainless appliances, gas range, over-sized granite island, pantry and loads of 42 in cabinets. Dining room (or eat-in kitchen) opens to cozy balcony. Irresistible sunroom is surrounded by floor to ceiling windows with breath-taking views of the Potomac River. Expansive master suite has walk-in closet, sitting area, dual vanities, deep soaking tub & sep. glass enclosed shower. Den/office adds versatility to be used for a variety of purposes. Gated community of Potomac Pointe offers pool, community center with party room, fitness center and more. Super convenient to take walking path to VRE! NOT to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 LADUE COURT have any available units?
1621 LADUE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 1621 LADUE COURT have?
Some of 1621 LADUE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 LADUE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1621 LADUE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 LADUE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1621 LADUE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 1621 LADUE COURT offer parking?
No, 1621 LADUE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1621 LADUE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1621 LADUE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 LADUE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1621 LADUE COURT has a pool.
Does 1621 LADUE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1621 LADUE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 LADUE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 LADUE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 LADUE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 LADUE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
