1621 LADUE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Stunning & light-filled OPEN concept condo with gorgeous views of the Potomac! Enter the foyer and prepare to fall in love! Hardwoods throuhgout! Huge great room (living room) opens to gourmet kitchen with all Samsung stainless appliances, gas range, over-sized granite island, pantry and loads of 42 in cabinets. Dining room (or eat-in kitchen) opens to cozy balcony. Irresistible sunroom is surrounded by floor to ceiling windows with breath-taking views of the Potomac River. Expansive master suite has walk-in closet, sitting area, dual vanities, deep soaking tub & sep. glass enclosed shower. Den/office adds versatility to be used for a variety of purposes. Gated community of Potomac Pointe offers pool, community center with party room, fitness center and more. Super convenient to take walking path to VRE! NOT to miss!