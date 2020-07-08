All apartments in Marumsco
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:26 PM

1500 GROSBEAK COURT

1500 Grosbreak Court · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Grosbreak Court, Marumsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1 Hour Lead Time. *Please Remove Shoes. If you have a mask and gloves please wear. Lights and closet doors will be left open.* Beautiful end unit townhome. Rec room, powder room/half bath and laundry on the lower level. Cozy kitchen with abundance of cabinet and counter space and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living area and sunroom. Master bedroom includes walk in closet and deluxe Master Bath. Close to shopping and walking distance to VRE. Go to www.stackhousepm.com to submit an application. $50 Application fee per adult payable to Stackhouse Management in certified funds. 1st month rent due within 48 hrs of acceptance / certified funds payable to Century 21 Redwood Realty. Security Deposit due at occupancy / certified funds payable to the Landlord. Call Listing agent/owner with questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 GROSBEAK COURT have any available units?
1500 GROSBEAK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 1500 GROSBEAK COURT have?
Some of 1500 GROSBEAK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 GROSBEAK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1500 GROSBEAK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 GROSBEAK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1500 GROSBEAK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 1500 GROSBEAK COURT offer parking?
No, 1500 GROSBEAK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1500 GROSBEAK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 GROSBEAK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 GROSBEAK COURT have a pool?
No, 1500 GROSBEAK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1500 GROSBEAK COURT have accessible units?
No, 1500 GROSBEAK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 GROSBEAK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 GROSBEAK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 GROSBEAK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 GROSBEAK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

