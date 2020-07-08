1500 GROSBEAK COURT

Amenities

1 Hour Lead Time. *Please Remove Shoes. If you have a mask and gloves please wear. Lights and closet doors will be left open.* Beautiful end unit townhome. Rec room, powder room/half bath and laundry on the lower level. Cozy kitchen with abundance of cabinet and counter space and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living area and sunroom. Master bedroom includes walk in closet and deluxe Master Bath. Close to shopping and walking distance to VRE. Go to www.stackhousepm.com to submit an application. $50 Application fee per adult payable to Stackhouse Management in certified funds. 1st month rent due within 48 hrs of acceptance / certified funds payable to Century 21 Redwood Realty. Security Deposit due at occupancy / certified funds payable to the Landlord. Call Listing agent/owner with questions.