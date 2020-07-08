14793 Winding Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome Home! Stunning updated 3 lvl brick front TH w/ 3 beds, 2.5 baths close to VRE, Commuter Lot, I95, Quantico and more! Updated kitchen & baths w/ beautiful tile work! Step up kitchen and dining room. Large Master features vaulted ceiling w/ full bath. Walk out basement w/ rec room & TONS of storage! Enjoy your deck backing to trees! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures are from the previous listing.