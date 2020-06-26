All apartments in Marumsco
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

1479 FAWN HOLLOW LANE

1479 Fawn Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1479 Fawn Hollow Lane, Marumsco, VA 22191

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Come see this lovely large townhome. Available 7/15. Just minutes from VRE station. Bumpouts on 3 levels. Deck off kitchen/sunroom. Sunroom has gas FP and hardwood floors. Large open floor plan kitchen boasts room for dining set. Master bedroom with large master bath attached and walk-in closet. Laundry on lower level - hookups only. No pets. No smoking. No housing programs. Call with questions or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1479 FAWN HOLLOW LANE have any available units?
1479 FAWN HOLLOW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 1479 FAWN HOLLOW LANE have?
Some of 1479 FAWN HOLLOW LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1479 FAWN HOLLOW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1479 FAWN HOLLOW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1479 FAWN HOLLOW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1479 FAWN HOLLOW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 1479 FAWN HOLLOW LANE offer parking?
No, 1479 FAWN HOLLOW LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1479 FAWN HOLLOW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1479 FAWN HOLLOW LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1479 FAWN HOLLOW LANE have a pool?
No, 1479 FAWN HOLLOW LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1479 FAWN HOLLOW LANE have accessible units?
No, 1479 FAWN HOLLOW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1479 FAWN HOLLOW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1479 FAWN HOLLOW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1479 FAWN HOLLOW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1479 FAWN HOLLOW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
