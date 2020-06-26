1479 FAWN HOLLOW LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Come see this lovely large townhome. Available 7/15. Just minutes from VRE station. Bumpouts on 3 levels. Deck off kitchen/sunroom. Sunroom has gas FP and hardwood floors. Large open floor plan kitchen boasts room for dining set. Master bedroom with large master bath attached and walk-in closet. Laundry on lower level - hookups only. No pets. No smoking. No housing programs. Call with questions or to schedule a viewing.