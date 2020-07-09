All apartments in Marumsco
Find more places like 1444 COTTONWOOD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marumsco, VA
/
1444 COTTONWOOD COURT
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:56 PM

1444 COTTONWOOD COURT

1444 Cottonwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marumsco
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1444 Cottonwood Court, Marumsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ice maker
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 5/27/2020! Large brick end unit 3 bedroom townhome. Fresh paint throughout. Wood floors. Bay windows in living and dining rooms. Fenced rear yard. Sorry - No pets. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1495) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 COTTONWOOD COURT have any available units?
1444 COTTONWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 1444 COTTONWOOD COURT have?
Some of 1444 COTTONWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 COTTONWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1444 COTTONWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 COTTONWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1444 COTTONWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 1444 COTTONWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 1444 COTTONWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1444 COTTONWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1444 COTTONWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 COTTONWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 1444 COTTONWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1444 COTTONWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 1444 COTTONWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 COTTONWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1444 COTTONWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1444 COTTONWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1444 COTTONWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct
Marumsco, VA 22191
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr
Marumsco, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Marumsco 1 BedroomsMarumsco 2 Bedrooms
Marumsco Apartments with ParkingMarumsco Dog Friendly Apartments
Marumsco Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA
Potomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia