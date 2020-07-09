1444 COTTONWOOD COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher ice maker range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 5/27/2020! Large brick end unit 3 bedroom townhome. Fresh paint throughout. Wood floors. Bay windows in living and dining rooms. Fenced rear yard. Sorry - No pets. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1495) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.