Available 5/27/2020! Large brick end unit 3 bedroom townhome. Fresh paint throughout. Wood floors. Bay windows in living and dining rooms. Fenced rear yard. Sorry - No pets. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1495) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1444 COTTONWOOD COURT have any available units?
1444 COTTONWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 1444 COTTONWOOD COURT have?
Some of 1444 COTTONWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 COTTONWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1444 COTTONWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.