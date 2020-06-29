All apartments in Marumsco
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

14101 Kristin Ct.

14101 Kristen Court · No Longer Available
Location

14101 Kristen Court, Marumsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Apartment Amenities
Our third floor apartments offer fireplaces and we provide the firewood! *
Walk out patios offer easy access to the outdoors and open space for grilling out with friends and. *
Breakfast bars
Cable ready
Garbage disposals
Energy efficient appliances
Stackable washer/dryers
Mini blinds
Walk-in closets
Views
Central AC
Dishwashers
Patios/balconies
Wall to wall carpeting
* Available in select apartments only

Deposit and Fees
Standard Deposit: $250.00 On Approved Credit.

Pet Policy
One time non-refundable fee:

One Small pet: $400.00
One Large pet: $500.00
Two small Pets: $600.00
Two large pets: $800.00

Breed Restriction: Dobermans, Rottweillers, Staffordshire Terriers, Pit bulls, Chows and Akitas (including mixed Breeds of these dogs).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14101 Kristin Ct. have any available units?
14101 Kristin Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 14101 Kristin Ct. have?
Some of 14101 Kristin Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14101 Kristin Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
14101 Kristin Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14101 Kristin Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14101 Kristin Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 14101 Kristin Ct. offer parking?
No, 14101 Kristin Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 14101 Kristin Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14101 Kristin Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14101 Kristin Ct. have a pool?
No, 14101 Kristin Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 14101 Kristin Ct. have accessible units?
No, 14101 Kristin Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 14101 Kristin Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14101 Kristin Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 14101 Kristin Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14101 Kristin Ct. has units with air conditioning.
