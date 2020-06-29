14101 Kristin Ct.

Amenities

Apartment Amenities

Our third floor apartments offer fireplaces and we provide the firewood! *

Walk out patios offer easy access to the outdoors and open space for grilling out with friends and. *

Breakfast bars

Cable ready

Garbage disposals

Energy efficient appliances

Stackable washer/dryers

Mini blinds

Walk-in closets

Views

Central AC

Dishwashers

Patios/balconies

Wall to wall carpeting

* Available in select apartments only



Deposit and Fees

Standard Deposit: $250.00 On Approved Credit.



Pet Policy

One time non-refundable fee:



One Small pet: $400.00

One Large pet: $500.00

Two small Pets: $600.00

Two large pets: $800.00



Breed Restriction: Dobermans, Rottweillers, Staffordshire Terriers, Pit bulls, Chows and Akitas (including mixed Breeds of these dogs).