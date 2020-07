Amenities

SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo! Access to Full Bathroom for each room. FULL SIZED WASHER/DRYER in unit. New laminate throughout main living and New carpet inside bedrooms. Prime location for commuters. Right off of I-95/HOV/Commuter Lot. Close to shopping, dining, Quantico, Fort Belvoir and more! Unit is directly next to Tot Lot and Gazebo, perfect to spend time outdoors. Plenty of parking available. Water is included in rent.