8801 SOUTHLEA CT

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

UPDATED brick front Colonial on quiet cul-de-sacTranquil setting in a beautiful neighborhood. Approximately 4,000 finished square feet. Spacious 4 BR on upper lvl w/ additional BR/office on main lvl3 Full & 2 Half Baths. Luxury master suite with oversized tub, double sinks and separate shower. 3rd bedroom has it~s own full bath also. Gleaming hardwood flrs throughout main & upper lvl. Large renovated kitchen w/ island & stainless steel appliances. Separate Dining room & elegant Living room. Open floor plan- kitchen opens to family room w/ Wood Burning fireplace and walk out doors to deck and back yard. Wet bar. Oversize 2 car front loading garage. Huge finished basement. Woodson HS district: Mantua, Frost and Woodson. No pets. Available for move in end of July/beginning of August