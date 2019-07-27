All apartments in Mantua
Find more places like 8801 SOUTHLEA CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mantua, VA
/
8801 SOUTHLEA CT
Last updated July 27 2019 at 11:40 AM

8801 SOUTHLEA CT

8801 Southlea Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mantua
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

8801 Southlea Court, Mantua, VA 22031
Mantua

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UPDATED brick front Colonial on quiet cul-de-sacTranquil setting in a beautiful neighborhood. Approximately 4,000 finished square feet. Spacious 4 BR on upper lvl w/ additional BR/office on main lvl3 Full & 2 Half Baths. Luxury master suite with oversized tub, double sinks and separate shower. 3rd bedroom has it~s own full bath also. Gleaming hardwood flrs throughout main & upper lvl. Large renovated kitchen w/ island & stainless steel appliances. Separate Dining room & elegant Living room. Open floor plan- kitchen opens to family room w/ Wood Burning fireplace and walk out doors to deck and back yard. Wet bar. Oversize 2 car front loading garage. Huge finished basement. Woodson HS district: Mantua, Frost and Woodson. No pets. Available for move in end of July/beginning of August

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8801 SOUTHLEA CT have any available units?
8801 SOUTHLEA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mantua, VA.
What amenities does 8801 SOUTHLEA CT have?
Some of 8801 SOUTHLEA CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8801 SOUTHLEA CT currently offering any rent specials?
8801 SOUTHLEA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8801 SOUTHLEA CT pet-friendly?
No, 8801 SOUTHLEA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mantua.
Does 8801 SOUTHLEA CT offer parking?
Yes, 8801 SOUTHLEA CT offers parking.
Does 8801 SOUTHLEA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8801 SOUTHLEA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8801 SOUTHLEA CT have a pool?
No, 8801 SOUTHLEA CT does not have a pool.
Does 8801 SOUTHLEA CT have accessible units?
No, 8801 SOUTHLEA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8801 SOUTHLEA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8801 SOUTHLEA CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8801 SOUTHLEA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8801 SOUTHLEA CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mantua 3 BedroomsMantua Apartments with Garage
Mantua Apartments with ParkingMantua Dog Friendly Apartments
Mantua Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VA
Franklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University