3810 LYNN REGIS CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brick front colonial at the end of quiet cul de sac in sought after Mantua Hills neighborhood. Lge 0.55 acre fenced yard at rear - level lawn areas for play. Upper lvl has 4 bedrms plus nursery/sitting rm. Huge rec room on lower lvl. Hardwoods main lvl. Woodson HS. Pets-case by case. Vienna metro close by. Great location for commuting with beltway within minutes.