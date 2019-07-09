Brick front colonial at the end of quiet cul de sac in sought after Mantua Hills neighborhood. Lge 0.55 acre fenced yard at rear - level lawn areas for play. Upper lvl has 4 bedrms plus nursery/sitting rm. Huge rec room on lower lvl. Hardwoods main lvl. Woodson HS. Pets-case by case. Vienna metro close by. Great location for commuting with beltway within minutes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3810 LYNN REGIS CT have any available units?
3810 LYNN REGIS CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mantua, VA.
What amenities does 3810 LYNN REGIS CT have?
Some of 3810 LYNN REGIS CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 LYNN REGIS CT currently offering any rent specials?
3810 LYNN REGIS CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 LYNN REGIS CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 LYNN REGIS CT is pet friendly.
Does 3810 LYNN REGIS CT offer parking?
Yes, 3810 LYNN REGIS CT offers parking.
Does 3810 LYNN REGIS CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3810 LYNN REGIS CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 LYNN REGIS CT have a pool?
No, 3810 LYNN REGIS CT does not have a pool.
Does 3810 LYNN REGIS CT have accessible units?
No, 3810 LYNN REGIS CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 LYNN REGIS CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3810 LYNN REGIS CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3810 LYNN REGIS CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3810 LYNN REGIS CT does not have units with air conditioning.