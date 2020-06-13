/
accessible apartments
22 Accessible Apartments for rent in Manassas Park, VA
Bloom Crossing
28 Units Available
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
4 Units Available
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1173 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby
Results within 1 mile of Manassas Park
1 Unit Available
9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE
9576 Jayhawk Terrace, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1070 sqft
Remodeled Ready to Move on July 15th. 2 Bed, 2 Bath Ground floor unit w/Private Entrance. Beautiful Dark Wood Kitchen with Ceramic Tile floor. Breakfast Area & Separate Dining. Large Bright & Open Living Room.
Results within 5 miles of Manassas Park
67 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1338 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
31 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
36 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,436
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
65 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
22 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
1 Unit Available
5329 CUPIDS DART DRIVE
5329 Cupids Dart Dr, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1844 sqft
Gorgeous town home in Centreville
1 Unit Available
14802 RYDELL ROAD
14802 Rydell Road, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
968 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with walkout porch.Spacious 2 bedroom and walk in closet. New hardwood floor throughout.Convenient to shopping mall ,transportation 66,28,29,286. walking trail,pool,tennis court.
1 Unit Available
8354 SCOTLAND LOOP
8354 Scotland Loop, Sudley, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2080 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4BR/3.5BA, 1 car garage end TH. This home has it all featuring brand new granite counter tops and subway back splash title in the modern open kitchen. The large island is the perfect for gathering.
Results within 10 miles of Manassas Park
5 Units Available
Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1250 sqft
Close to I-66 and Fair Oaks Mall, these homes feature plush carpeting, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a playground.
25 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
37 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,639
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
16 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
16 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
26 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
37 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
13 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1277 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25322 ELDRIDGE TERRACE
25322 Elridge Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1524 sqft
Brick front, end-unit townhome. Three bedrooms with bonus room on entry level used as a fourth. Light and bright. Recently remodeled. Hardwood floors. New paint and carpet in 2018. One car, attached garage.
1 Unit Available
10570 MAIN STREET
10570 Main Street, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice condo in the heart of Fairfax City, with pool/gym, extra storage room. Secured entrance, elevator. ALL utilities included (Gas, Elect. Water). Large windows with nice view of landscaped courtyard from living room.
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42705 SANDMAN TERRACE
42705 Sandman Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2790 sqft
Luxury and the largest end unit model TH in the sought-after South Riding. Bump out in all 3 level with total ~ 2800sft. Shining brazilian cherry hardwood floor in every room through all 3 levels. Granite counter top and gourmet kitchen.
