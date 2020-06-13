/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
201 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manassas Park, VA
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
360 KIRBY STREET
360 Kirby Street, Manassas Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1560 sqft
Well maintained 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath. Has sun room to enjoy a nice cup of coffee. Kitchen with island. Close to shopping and dining.
Results within 1 mile of Manassas Park
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Bloom Crossing
26 Units Available
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
8188 RAINWATER CIRCLE
8188 Rainwater Circle, Yorkshire, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1934 sqft
FRESHLY NEW PAINTED**FABULOUS 3-LEVEL TOWNHOME IN CONVENIENT COMMUTER LOCATION**NEW PAINTTHROUGHOUT**GORGEOUS HARDWOODS**SPACIOUS KITCHEN W/UPGRADED APPLIANCES**DESIGNER FEATURES &ELEGANT TRIM PACKAGE**NEW DECK WILL BE BUILT**FENCED REAR YARD**LUX
Results within 5 miles of Manassas Park
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
65 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
60 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1098 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1209 sqft
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
36 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
68 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1338 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
14055 BETSY ROSS LANE
14055 Betsy Ross Lane, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1927 sqft
Beautiful UPDATED home with large DECK & patio backing to common area. Very private. HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout all levels. Granite Counters, beautiful BAs with updated tile floors & tub walls. Nice size MBR with Vaulted Ceiling & fan.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
5522 VIRGIN ROCK RD
5522 Virgin Rock Road, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
Nice single family home for rent featuring 3 Bedrooms 2 and 1/2 Baths, Foyer entrance leads to Living Room/Dining Room with vaulted ceilings , Den//Office, Kitchen all with Hardwood Floors.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
6853 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE
6853 Kerrywood Circle, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Large sunlit townhouse with one car garage that backs to common area and playground. Open floor plan with hardwood floors and kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The basement has a spacious rec.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
13338 REGAL CREST DRIVE
13338 Regal Crest Drive, Centreville, VA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13338 REGAL CREST DRIVE in Centreville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
8754 ELSING GREEN DRIVE
8754 Elsing Green Dr, Buckhall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1896 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT Move-in readyThis is a new three level townhouse. The owner who lives in the basement, is looking for tenant to occupy two master bedrooms on the top level of a new townhouse at $800 per room. The owner lives in the basement.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
13430 MATTHEWS VISTA DR
13430 Matthews Vista Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Huge End/Row townhome in peaceful section of Faircrest. Main level has hardwood floors with sunroom and office. Kitchen has tile with gas stove. Dining area has hardwood floors. Lot's of floor to ceiling windows.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
10105 MAKELYS WAY
10105 Makelys Way, Manassas, VA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10105 MAKELYS WAY in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
6314 GUN CAP COURT
6314 Gun Cap Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1640 sqft
Excellent Condition,End Unit Garage TH with lots of Natural Lights*All Hardwood floor-main level*Large Open Kitchen w/Granite*Beautifully finished Deck overlooking common area*Large Master BR w/Walk-in Closet*Large Rec Room in Walkout
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
10558 CROOKED BRANCH COURT
10558 Crooked Branch Court, Buckhall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1774 sqft
Welcome to Hersch Farms! Lovely colonial situated on cul-de-sac with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Hardwood Floors on main. Big kitchen! Lots Of Storage in unfinished basement. Wonderful yard. Close to VRE, Shopping, dining and more. No smoking.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
5805 DEER LAKE LANE
5805 Deer Lake Lane, Centreville, VA
*2418 sqft/Less than one-year-old* Beautiful luxury oversized townhome completely new from top to bottom.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
14181 ASHER VIEW
14181 Asher View, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1534 sqft
Beautiful end unit, 3 level brick town house in Centreville! Private back view towards to common area & mature tree. All hardwood floors throughout the entire house.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
6276 CLAY PIPE COURT
6276 Clay Pipe Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1902 sqft
Gorgeous TH 3BR, 2F/2H BA, 1Car Garage, Upgraded Kitchen, Hardwood Floors in Living Room, Granite Counters, Large Deck, Clean and Bright, and Much More, Showing schedule available from June 8 .
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
14543 OLD MILL RD
14543 Old Mill Road, Centreville, VA
RESTRICTED SHOWING ONLY ON WED & SAT 2:30-4:30 ** Bright and Airy, high ceiling fully finished 5BR, 3.5BATH SF in quiet neighborhood. Gourmet kitchen with Granite counter, Double oven, SS appliances. Newer hardwood on upstair bedrooms.
Similar Pages
Manassas Park 1 BedroomsManassas Park 2 BedroomsManassas Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManassas Park 3 BedroomsManassas Park Accessible ApartmentsManassas Park Apartments with Balcony
Manassas Park Apartments with GarageManassas Park Apartments with GymManassas Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManassas Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsManassas Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA