9600 WIGFALL WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage

House for Sale and Rent. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit bottom level townhouse for rent starting 9/1/19. Unit includes granite countertops, 1 car garage, washer/dryer, lawn care, community pool, close to VRE, Old Town Manassas. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior & exterior maintenance, renters insurance, Minimum income qualifications $72k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Not participating with Section Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management. **SCHEDULE ONLINE*** All applications at www.freedompm.com, NON-REFUNDABLE app fee $55, 1st mo rent due at lease signing, SD at move-in