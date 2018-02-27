All apartments in Manassas Park
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

9600 WIGFALL WAY

9600 Wigfall Way · No Longer Available
Location

9600 Wigfall Way, Manassas Park, VA 20111
Bloom Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
House for Sale and Rent. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit bottom level townhouse for rent starting 9/1/19. Unit includes granite countertops, 1 car garage, washer/dryer, lawn care, community pool, close to VRE, Old Town Manassas. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior & exterior maintenance, renters insurance, Minimum income qualifications $72k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Not participating with Section Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management. **SCHEDULE ONLINE*** All applications at www.freedompm.com, NON-REFUNDABLE app fee $55, 1st mo rent due at lease signing, SD at move-in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9600 WIGFALL WAY have any available units?
9600 WIGFALL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas Park, VA.
What amenities does 9600 WIGFALL WAY have?
Some of 9600 WIGFALL WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9600 WIGFALL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9600 WIGFALL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9600 WIGFALL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9600 WIGFALL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas Park.
Does 9600 WIGFALL WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9600 WIGFALL WAY offers parking.
Does 9600 WIGFALL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9600 WIGFALL WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9600 WIGFALL WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9600 WIGFALL WAY has a pool.
Does 9600 WIGFALL WAY have accessible units?
No, 9600 WIGFALL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9600 WIGFALL WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 9600 WIGFALL WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9600 WIGFALL WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9600 WIGFALL WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
