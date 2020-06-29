All apartments in Manassas Park
9595 WIGFALL WAY

9595 Wigfall Way · No Longer Available
Location

9595 Wigfall Way, Manassas Park, VA 20111
Bloom Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2- level home in The Townes Condominium! Spacious, open layout with lots of upgrades and an attached garage. Hardwood floors, new plush carpet and high ceilings with recess lighting. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, 42 inch cabinets, granite counters and an island. Large master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets. Master bath has a dual vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Bedroom level laundry. Rear deck. Amazing amenities include a clubhouse, pool, and walking paths. Lots of dining options and shops nearby. Minutes from Rt 28 and walking distance from VRE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9595 WIGFALL WAY have any available units?
9595 WIGFALL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas Park, VA.
What amenities does 9595 WIGFALL WAY have?
Some of 9595 WIGFALL WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9595 WIGFALL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9595 WIGFALL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9595 WIGFALL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9595 WIGFALL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas Park.
Does 9595 WIGFALL WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9595 WIGFALL WAY offers parking.
Does 9595 WIGFALL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9595 WIGFALL WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9595 WIGFALL WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9595 WIGFALL WAY has a pool.
Does 9595 WIGFALL WAY have accessible units?
No, 9595 WIGFALL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9595 WIGFALL WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9595 WIGFALL WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9595 WIGFALL WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9595 WIGFALL WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
