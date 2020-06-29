9595 WIGFALL WAY

Amenities
Beautiful 2- level home in The Townes Condominium! Spacious, open layout with lots of upgrades and an attached garage. Hardwood floors, new plush carpet and high ceilings with recess lighting. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, 42 inch cabinets, granite counters and an island. Large master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets. Master bath has a dual vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Bedroom level laundry. Rear deck. Amazing amenities include a clubhouse, pool, and walking paths. Lots of dining options and shops nearby. Minutes from Rt 28 and walking distance from VRE.