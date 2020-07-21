9306 HEDGEFORD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace ice maker

Wonderful home in Blooms Crossing. Open main level with hardwoods, eat-in kitchen & formal living & dining room. Spacious deck off of sunken family room with gas fireplace. Large Master Bedroom with cozy window seat & luxurious master bath with separate shower & tub. Additional 3 bedrooms, full bathroom & laundry room on top floor. Finished walk-up basement has full bath, large rec room & separate office/5th BR. Close to shopping, restaurants and major commuter routes. Less than 2 miles to VRE Station. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $25/month/pet rent and $500/pet security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior & exterior maintenance, renters insurance, and filter program ($15/mo). Minimum income qualifications $88k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Not participating with Section 8