Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

9306 HEDGEFORD STREET

9306 Hedgeford Street · No Longer Available
Location

9306 Hedgeford Street, Manassas Park, VA 20111
Bloom Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful home in Blooms Crossing. Open main level with hardwoods, eat-in kitchen & formal living & dining room. Spacious deck off of sunken family room with gas fireplace. Large Master Bedroom with cozy window seat & luxurious master bath with separate shower & tub. Additional 3 bedrooms, full bathroom & laundry room on top floor. Finished walk-up basement has full bath, large rec room & separate office/5th BR. Close to shopping, restaurants and major commuter routes. Less than 2 miles to VRE Station. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $25/month/pet rent and $500/pet security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior & exterior maintenance, renters insurance, and filter program ($15/mo). Minimum income qualifications $88k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Not participating with Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9306 HEDGEFORD STREET have any available units?
9306 HEDGEFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas Park, VA.
What amenities does 9306 HEDGEFORD STREET have?
Some of 9306 HEDGEFORD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9306 HEDGEFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9306 HEDGEFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9306 HEDGEFORD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 9306 HEDGEFORD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 9306 HEDGEFORD STREET offer parking?
No, 9306 HEDGEFORD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 9306 HEDGEFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9306 HEDGEFORD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9306 HEDGEFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 9306 HEDGEFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9306 HEDGEFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 9306 HEDGEFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9306 HEDGEFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9306 HEDGEFORD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 9306 HEDGEFORD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 9306 HEDGEFORD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
