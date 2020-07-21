8629 CARTWRIGHT COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground

This lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome backs to open common area and playground, is in a great location, and is loaded with updates, new roof, all new carpeting, new hardwood flooring in the dining room, newer appliances, has been freshly painted throughout and is move in ready! An open foyer welcomes you and ushers you into the bright and open living room with hardwood flooring, neutral designer paint with crisp chair railing, built-in bookcases and twin windows. Hardwood floors continue into the dining room with chair rail where French doors open a fabulous fully fenced rear with huge custom deck, tree & large shed, and backing to well maintained playground, the perfect place for outdoor fun and entertaining! The adjoining kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space, tile backsplash with inlay. A washer and dryer in convenient laundry closet plus half bath rounds out the main level. Upstairs you~ll find a large master bedroom with mirrored dual closets and full master bath. Down the hall is another good sized bedroom with dual closets, ceiling fan and an updated full bath. All this just minutes to Rt. 28, VRE and Old Town Manassas with plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment!