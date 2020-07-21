All apartments in Manassas Park
Find more places like 8629 CARTWRIGHT COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manassas Park, VA
/
8629 CARTWRIGHT COURT
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

8629 CARTWRIGHT COURT

8629 Cartwright Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manassas Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8629 Cartwright Court, Manassas Park, VA 20111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
This lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome backs to open common area and playground, is in a great location, and is loaded with updates, new roof, all new carpeting, new hardwood flooring in the dining room, newer appliances, has been freshly painted throughout and is move in ready! An open foyer welcomes you and ushers you into the bright and open living room with hardwood flooring, neutral designer paint with crisp chair railing, built-in bookcases and twin windows. Hardwood floors continue into the dining room with chair rail where French doors open a fabulous fully fenced rear with huge custom deck, tree & large shed, and backing to well maintained playground, the perfect place for outdoor fun and entertaining! The adjoining kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space, tile backsplash with inlay. A washer and dryer in convenient laundry closet plus half bath rounds out the main level. Upstairs you~ll find a large master bedroom with mirrored dual closets and full master bath. Down the hall is another good sized bedroom with dual closets, ceiling fan and an updated full bath. All this just minutes to Rt. 28, VRE and Old Town Manassas with plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8629 CARTWRIGHT COURT have any available units?
8629 CARTWRIGHT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas Park, VA.
What amenities does 8629 CARTWRIGHT COURT have?
Some of 8629 CARTWRIGHT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8629 CARTWRIGHT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8629 CARTWRIGHT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8629 CARTWRIGHT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8629 CARTWRIGHT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas Park.
Does 8629 CARTWRIGHT COURT offer parking?
No, 8629 CARTWRIGHT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8629 CARTWRIGHT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8629 CARTWRIGHT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8629 CARTWRIGHT COURT have a pool?
No, 8629 CARTWRIGHT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8629 CARTWRIGHT COURT have accessible units?
No, 8629 CARTWRIGHT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8629 CARTWRIGHT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8629 CARTWRIGHT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8629 CARTWRIGHT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8629 CARTWRIGHT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive
Manassas Park, VA 20111
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle
Manassas Park, VA 20111
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr
Manassas Park, VA 20111

Similar Pages

Manassas Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsManassas Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Manassas Park 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsManassas Park Apartments with Parking
Manassas Park Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MD
Vienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VABailey's Crossroads, VATemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBurke Centre, VATriangle, VACherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bloom Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia