Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:06 PM

8625 CARTWRIGHT COURT

8625 Cartwright Court · No Longer Available
Location

8625 Cartwright Court, Manassas Park, VA 20111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
End unit townhome close to Manassas Park VRE, Shopping, Restaurants, & Schools. 2BR, 21/2 BA, Large Kitchen with SS Range and Dishwasher. Range Hood and Washer/dryer. Lots of closet space. Fenced back yard with deck and shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8625 CARTWRIGHT COURT have any available units?
8625 CARTWRIGHT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas Park, VA.
What amenities does 8625 CARTWRIGHT COURT have?
Some of 8625 CARTWRIGHT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8625 CARTWRIGHT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8625 CARTWRIGHT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8625 CARTWRIGHT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8625 CARTWRIGHT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas Park.
Does 8625 CARTWRIGHT COURT offer parking?
No, 8625 CARTWRIGHT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8625 CARTWRIGHT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8625 CARTWRIGHT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8625 CARTWRIGHT COURT have a pool?
No, 8625 CARTWRIGHT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8625 CARTWRIGHT COURT have accessible units?
No, 8625 CARTWRIGHT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8625 CARTWRIGHT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8625 CARTWRIGHT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8625 CARTWRIGHT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8625 CARTWRIGHT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
