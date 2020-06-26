8625 CARTWRIGHT COURT

End unit townhome close to Manassas Park VRE, Shopping, Restaurants, & Schools. 2BR, 21/2 BA, Large Kitchen with SS Range and Dishwasher. Range Hood and Washer/dryer. Lots of closet space. Fenced back yard with deck and shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
