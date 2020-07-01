All apartments in Manassas Park
Last updated March 21 2020 at 9:10 AM

281 KIRBY STREET

281 Kirby Street · No Longer Available
Location

281 Kirby Street, Manassas Park, VA 20111

Amenities

granite counters
parking
playground
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
bbq/grill
Owner is in process of getting fresh new paints and flooring for the new tenants. Amazing true 4-bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhouse in Manassas Park with 2 assigned parking spaces in front! Finished on all 3 levels (all above-grade, so tax record is incorrect!). This town home is spacious with a main level entry bedroom and a Jack-and Jill bathroom connecting it to the wonderful recreation/game room. This level walks out to the rear yard. Upstairs you find a Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters and island, along with a spacious breakfast room and lots of natural light. Enjoy the inviting living area with windows to bring the sun in! A powder bath is conveniently-located for guests, and then we venture to the bedroom area. The Master bedroom has its own large bathroom, and 2 additional bedrooms on this level share another 3rd bath. Put your grill and picnic table out back in the great year yard, and there is a nearby tot lot for play!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 KIRBY STREET have any available units?
281 KIRBY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas Park, VA.
What amenities does 281 KIRBY STREET have?
Some of 281 KIRBY STREET's amenities include granite counters, parking, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 KIRBY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
281 KIRBY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 KIRBY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 281 KIRBY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas Park.
Does 281 KIRBY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 281 KIRBY STREET offers parking.
Does 281 KIRBY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281 KIRBY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 KIRBY STREET have a pool?
No, 281 KIRBY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 281 KIRBY STREET have accessible units?
No, 281 KIRBY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 281 KIRBY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 281 KIRBY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 281 KIRBY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 281 KIRBY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

