281 KIRBY STREET

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities game room parking playground bbq/grill

Owner is in process of getting fresh new paints and flooring for the new tenants. Amazing true 4-bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhouse in Manassas Park with 2 assigned parking spaces in front! Finished on all 3 levels (all above-grade, so tax record is incorrect!). This town home is spacious with a main level entry bedroom and a Jack-and Jill bathroom connecting it to the wonderful recreation/game room. This level walks out to the rear yard. Upstairs you find a Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters and island, along with a spacious breakfast room and lots of natural light. Enjoy the inviting living area with windows to bring the sun in! A powder bath is conveniently-located for guests, and then we venture to the bedroom area. The Master bedroom has its own large bathroom, and 2 additional bedrooms on this level share another 3rd bath. Put your grill and picnic table out back in the great year yard, and there is a nearby tot lot for play!